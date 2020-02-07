Google Maps commutes to more cities in India in mixed mode

As of now, the function is only available in Delhi and Bengaluru

The mixed commute function helps users choose the most convenient form of public transportation

Google Maps has also changed the brand logo as part of its 15th anniversary

In order to simplify and accelerate the daily commuting of people in India, Google Maps is now striving to extend the option of mixed commuting to other cities. As of now, the function is only available in Delhi and Bengaluru in India.

The mixed commuting function simplifies the selection of public transport by displaying numerous options that are necessary to reach a specific destination in the shortest possible time. It combines travel options such as public buses, subways and auto rickshaws to show the cheapest and most time-saving way to travel.

Vice President Jen Fitzpatrick said on the occasion of Google Maps’ 15th anniversary that Google has revised the application with further new functions. The company now has three options on the Google Maps home screen: Explore, Commute, and For You.

The Explore feature helps users find nearby places such as restaurants, shopping centers, cinemas and nearby attractions. The shuttle function helps users plan their shuttle trips by getting real-time traffic information, travel times and suggestions for alternative routes.

The company has added 14 new functions to the maps. According to Fitzpatrick, eight of these new Google Maps features have been introduced in India. In addition, six of these features are inspired by India.

As an example, Fitzpatrick cited that adding public toilet locations was inspired by the government’s Swachh Bharat mission. “Google Maps now lists over 57,000 public restrooms in more than 2,300 cities across India. The initiative was launched in 2016 as a pilot project in New Delhi, Bhopal and Indore in collaboration with the Swachh Bharat Mission and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, ”added Fitzpatrick.

Plus codes and mixed-mode commuting are other examples that have been inspired by India, she added.

To mark its 15th anniversary, Google Maps also announced that the brand’s logo has been changed. Google Maps was launched in 2005 and is said to have been used by over 1 billion users around the world. Over the past 15 years, the company has expanded its presence in more than 220 countries. The navigation feature, which provides instructions and navigation for walking, transit, bicycles, two-wheelers and more, was introduced in 2009.

