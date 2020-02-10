Google launches Soft Release of 4K Gaming for Stages in Chrome

Google apparently started with a soft release for 4K gaming with Stages when playing in Chrome.

Last Friday, the official Stadia Twitter account confirmed that 4K gaming in Chrome has started rolling out to users as a ‘soft release’.

It was also noted that 4K in Chrome would continue to roll out in the coming months. Especially that part is no surprise. Google touched on the arrival of Chrome’s ability to display games in 4K in its community post last month on January 16.

With the title ‘Stages in the New Year’, 4K gaming support on the internet was mentioned as one of the things to look out for. The unknown was when it would actually start. That time is now, it seems.

Google has not set an exact date for 4K Stadium gaming in Chrome

What Google apparently wants to make clear is that 4K gaming on the internet has not yet been officially rolled out.

Although the tweet below states that 4K in Chrome was a soft release, later in that tweet thread it repeats to another user that it will roll out in the coming months. Following the details of last month’s post.

Since the availability of this feature is a soft release, it means that it is being tested and probably not many Pro members have access to it. Although Google has not yet started an official rollout, soft-release testing suggests it will be coming soon.

4K is still officially only supported on Chromecast Ultra

It is probably not a shock to anyone who has purchased one of the Stadia bundles that 4K is still only available through Chromecast Ultra.

However, many users have asked to come on the internet. Of the users on the platform, quite a number of them seem to be playing games via Chromebooks and other laptops. Which means they play via Chrome.

This limits those users to 1080P only. It is also worth noting that not many laptops actually come with 4K screens. So the only ones that are currently missing out are those with machines with 4K screens.

Hello Eric! 4K support on Chrome was a soft release, this can also depend on the monitor you use. Do you get the same result on all games for confirmation? Have you also tried to adjust the data usage options in your Stadia app?

– Stages (@GoogleStadia) 7 February 2020