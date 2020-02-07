Google launches first developer space in Africa

The Google Developers Space is a center for African developers, entrepreneurs and startups and will house the Google Launchpad Accelerator Africa program.

If you are ever in the area, visit Impact Hub, 7A Milverton Road, Ikoyi in Lagos, Nigeria. For those who can’t walk, keep reading. Below are some beautiful photos.

Google’s commitment to Africa

Image via Twitter: @js_tut

Three years ago, Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, promised entrepreneurs in Africa to create opportunities with Google’s Launchpad Accelerator Africa program.

“The Google Developers Space is the implementation of this commitment and will provide a hub for entrepreneurs, developers, mentors, VCs and investors to get in touch and work together.”

Google Africa BlogImage via Twitter: @js_tut

To make this dream a reality, Google has partnered with Impact Hub in Lagos, Nigeria. in collaboration with Spacefinish, who “designed and created an environment that encourages collaboration and innovation”.

According to Google Africa, members of the African tech community can use this space for free. In addition to the launchpad accelerator, the storage space is also used for various other purposes, including:

Host developer meetups,

Education,

Women in tech events,

start programs

Partner events that support the entire ecosystem of entrepreneurs and developers,

Google initiatives to empower employees by training digital skills.

Image via Twitter: @js_tut

Google has already kept this promise in many ways. Since launching Launchpad Accelerator in 2018, Google has worked with 47 startups from 17 African countries, including South Africa and Nigeria.

Other countries that will benefit from the program are Algeria, Botswana, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

The program not only appealed to entrepreneurs from these countries, but also created hundreds of jobs and opportunities.





“I was in the Google Developer Space in Lagos. I had a great time and I particularly enjoyed the web session. “Image via Twitter: @ heritagealabi1

Continuous support for African startups and developers

As part of Google’s support for developers, the company is also responsible for Google Developer Groups and Women Techmakers who offer training and support.

There are currently 173 active Google Developer Groups (GDGs) in Africa that developers can use to meet other developers with similar interests at GDG Meetup events.

Image supplied by Google Africa

DevFests

Another way of GDG: DevFests. It is also a community-led developer event that focuses on building communities and learning Google technologies. In 2019, Google hosted more than 100 DevFest events in Africa.

There are also 135 Developer Student Clubs (DSCs) in Africa – university community groups for students interested in Google developer technologies.

Image supplied by Google Africa

