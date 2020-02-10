Google is involved in plans to buy shares in Africa’s largest wind farm

Vestas Wind Systems A / S buys a new buyer for its 12.5 percent stake in Africa’s largest wind farm after Google dropped its purchase plans due to project delays.

The Danish turbine maker accused Alphabet Inc. of eliminating “transmission line delays primarily” for the $ 679 million Lake Turkana Wind Power project in Kenya.

The 310-megawatt farm’s high-voltage connection to the power grid, which was scheduled for completion in October 2016, was delayed two years after the contractors were changed.

“Since Vesta’s strategy is not to be a long-term wind farm owner, we are currently in a commercial dialogue with potential buyers of our shares,” spokesman Anders Riis said in an email response to questions.

After the Jasper solar project in South Africa’s North Cape in 2013, LTWP would be Google’s second investment in renewable energies on the continent. Alphabet did not immediately respond to an email asking for a comment.

The Kenyan wind farm cost 620 million euros. The Kenyan government had to pay LTWP 85.6 million euros in compensation for the delays.

Read Now: Garden Route to Get a $ 1.2 Billion Solar Park Against Load Shedding

Subscribe to our daily newsletter