Google Duo for web will soon add multitasking calls

Users of the Google Duo app take multitasking calls as a matter of course. A new report says that Google Duo on the internet will soon also make multitasking calls possible.

Google Duo for multitasking calls via the internet

A source familiar with Google’s handling says the company is testing multitasking calls in its Duo web app. Multitasking calls, which some label call picture-in-picture multitasking, enable two people to chat while doing other things in the background. It is a feature that many Android users take for granted in the Duo app and other chat apps.

The function works on the web in the same way as in the app. The experience should be the same. There are currently no screenshots available, as the feature is currently being tested and is not yet an official release.

Formidable Web: Why Google Duo for Web tests multitasking calls

Some say that adding multitasking calls to the web app is similar to Google’s own app in itself is counterproductive. After all, companies produce apps and encourage mobile users to install them on their phones. The hope is that customers will use an app instead of entering a URL to use a service.

And yet Google is smart to improve its web app functionality. The reason relates to the number of pure users who may not feel comfortable downloading yet another app. Take someone whose storage is almost full on his or her smartphone.

Such a person can choose not to use Duo if they cannot access it on the web with functionality similar to the Duo app.

Removing barriers for people without a phone number

Then consider the recent work of Google in Duo for Web. The company has recently removed the phone number requirement for Duo on the Internet. Deleting the telephone number is important. It suggests that Google still wants Android users to use the app even if they don’t have a phone number.

A number of social apps such as WhatsApp would do well to follow the example of Google. Believe it or not, someone can have a hard time and no longer has the money to pay for a telephone number with a wireless network provider. Why deprive the economically challenged of the right to call and send messages on the web?

By deleting the phone number, those without a can use the Web app and still get the same functionality as in the app. Some hope that Google will remove the phone number requirement for its own app these days.

Maintain battery life

The battery life is another reason for the increase in Google’s web app capabilities of Duo. Everyone who uses the Duo app will notice that it has a high battery consumption.

It is the best video chat app that Google has ever made, but the high video resolution requires a long battery life of the phone. Although the same still applies to the Duo web app, the use of Duo on the web uses less than the Google app.

Web browser requirements

Google Duo for web tests the function and will eventually roll it out. What some may not know is that the feature is currently only available for Chrome (Google) and Edge (Microsoft) web browsers.