Good news, iPhone users – the dark mode for WhatsApp is finally here

Well, roughly. Reports indicate that the option has just appeared in a beta version of the app.

According to Macrumours, users of WhatsApp’s TestFlight program discovered the dark mode setting in the recent test notes. This means that we may have to wait a bit for the full rollout to complete. However, this is a sure sign that the new feature will be available soon.

WhatsApp started dark mode for Android in late January, but the option was only made available to users who signed up for the Google Play Beta program.

At this point, users in dark mode reported that the WhatsApp logo was still displayed in bright green, but the background colors were softened to dark gray and white text was displayed over it.

Now that we know the iPhone app is developing similarly, we can probably expect a full update for both types of operating systems soon. You would certainly hope so, since the majority of Facebook’s own apps – like Messenger and Instagram – already have a dark mode.

Dark mode is very popular right now because it saves the retina. In theory, the shades of gray that dark mode offers are easier on the eyes, but they can also extend the battery life of your device.

It was first brought to the iPhone with the Apple iOs 13 update. However, since some apps don’t have built-in dark mode, you can still be hit by a blinding white screen when you open them.

This is becoming less of a problem as more apps work to incorporate the feature into their settings, but there are still a few bumps on the road.

For example, Gmail’s dark mode only disappeared for Android users in the past week, without being explained. Let’s hope the new WhatsApp settings are a little more permanent when they arrive.

