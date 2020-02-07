Good news for South Africans with slow internet

The repair of an interruption in the West Africa Cable System (WACS) submarine fiber optic cable was completed two days ahead of schedule.

The update comes from the South African National Research Network (SANReN) and the Tertiary Education and Research Network (TENET) in South Africa.

End-to-end connectivity in WACS will be restored once a second cable break near the UK is fixed.

It is estimated that the fracture will be repaired in the UK on February 12th. This is much earlier than the previous estimates that indicated repairs to the WACS cable could take up to three weeks,

According to SANReN and TENET, the UK cable ship is docked in Avonmouth to house bunkers. It is brought to the repair site “about the next day”.

The cable laying vessel Léon Thévenin, which is currently off the west coast of Africa, appears to be on the way to breaking the SAT-3 cable.

Openserve, Telkom’s wholesale and network division, previously announced that the restoration of the SAT-3 services is expected to be completed on February 17.

WACS UK page break: Revised ETR for cable repair is February 12, 2020.

– REN notifications (@RENAlerts) February 7, 2020

Internet speeds affected

Several ISPs have theirs International connectivity was affected by the cable breaks, and tests by MyBroadband show that Mobile operators are also negatively affected,

MTN and Vodacom were virtually unaffected by the breaks, while Rain and Cell C’s international speeds accounted for about half of local speeds.

Telkom, which participates in WACS and SAT – 3, suffered the worst among mobile networks with international speeds of only 5% of local speeds.

WACS is one of the most powerful cables connecting Africa to the rest of the world.

The largest Internet service providers in South Africa are all part of the WACS consortium, including Vodacom, Telkom (Openserve), Liquid Telecom, MTN and Broadband Infraco.

Read now: Telkom cellular network downtime