Golf wedge: manage distance for a better short game

The secret of a great wedge game is that you can produce each assignment remotely and that is because you know how to control the speed at impact. There are two leading methods: vary the length of the backswing and accelerate through it, or make which backswing you want and just feel the right speed when impacting.

Think of a car that has to hit a checkpoint at 50 miles per hour – it can speed up or slow down. If acceleration makes more sense to you, set the length of your backswing so that normal acceleration gives you the desired distance. If you are a sentiment player, you can swing back to any height and concentrate on the right speed – even if that means you have to slow down the ball. There are great betting players on both sides. Experiment to see what feels better for you.

