Golf Digest editor Jerry Tarde, partner of leader Nick Taylor, in the last group on Pebble Beach on Sunday

PEBBLE BEACH, California – Sunday is a big day for Golf Digest at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

In his ninth appearance in the tournament, the editor-in-chief of Golf Digest Jerry Tarde made the first win. And the fact that he’s paired with Canadian Nick Taylor, the tournament leader, means he might steal a few minutes of national television time when he joins Taylor and Phil Mickelson and his partner, Steve Young.

Good company. And with iconic Pebble Beach Golf Links.

“I’m glad I can sell my place to the highest bidder,” said Tarde, who is also the global head of strategy and content, Discovery Golf. “This is great. Nick is playing nice, calm and balanced golf. We would probably only have cut his ball. I have the best view of how the end unfolds.”

RELATED: The joy, fear and incidental humiliation of playing as an amateur in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Winner of a PGA Tour title, the 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship, Taylor, 31, is trying to become the second player who goes thread by thread for the win. The other is Mickelson, in 2005, as if he needed more incentive in his title defense. After a 69 Saturday at Spyglass Hill, Taylor leads Mickelson with a stroke and Day with three by 17 under 198.

Taylor and Tarde, who are moving to a 12.1 handicap index and a 12 this week, are sixth in the team rankings on 23 under, four shots behind 2018 winners Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald, the broad receiver of Arizona Cardinals.

Daniel Rapaport, a reporter from Golf Digest, will also be on course Sunday. He has been the caddy all week for Matthew Fitzpatrick, who made two eagles and two birds on the inner nine at the Shore Course at Monterey Peninsula Country club to shoot 68 and make the cut at six under 209.

Even in combination with a hot player, Tarde was able to contribute six strokes to the team total, including three on Friday when they played Pebble Beach. The former winner of the PGA of America’s Lifetime Achievement Award in Journalism, Tarde’s plan, as it has been throughout the week, is to help Taylor where he can and to go to the side when he can’t.

RELATED: Arnie Award honors showcase golf’s unique platform for return

“It’s what you’ve done all week, really, so the routine is no different,” said Tarde, whose cell phone was active Saturday night when he received countless text messages and phone calls from friends. “I’ll just keep trying to make good shots. The hardest thing is, given the circumstances, trying to play your normal game.”

In fact, Sunday is one of the two special days for Golf Digest this week. In collaboration with the tournament and the Monterey Peninsula Foundation, Golf Digest sponsored the presentation of the Arnie Awards that went to Jordan Spieth, NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Young and country music artist Toby Keith for their commitment to give back through their charitable efforts in the spirit of golf great Arnold Palmer.

Perhaps by the end of the final round, Jerry Tarde will hold his own trophy.

.