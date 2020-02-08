Godolphin filly Colette emerges as ATC Oaks contender

Godolphin trainer James Cummings dug up a potential ATC Australian Oaks contender when Colette beat her older rivals in record time at Newcastle.

Colette only fought her fourth race and scored her first victory when she made a career with the Class 1 and Maiden Plate (1850m).

The promising three-year-old filly set a new course record of 1m 55.27s, which is an indication of her quality and also how well the Newcastle circuit raced, considering all the rain in that area this week.

Camera iconTrainer James Cummings may have dug up an ATC Oaks candidate in Newcastle. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Toby Zerna

Hall of Famer Darren Beadman said Colette is a filly with clear lasting potential.

“It was good to see how she put it together, she was very impressive,” Beadman said.

“She clearly had a bit of class with her and running a track record was a very good effort.”

Colette ($ 1.80 favorite) moved on to join the leaders before the turn, but sustained her run and accelerated to score with just over six lengths, although she was not pressured by her rider during the last 100 meters.

Tombstone ($ 3.80) finished second in $ The Oblivion ($ 31), although they clearly were no match for their younger rival.

Grant Buckley, Colette’s rider, said the filly should not have a problem that extends to 2,400 m when it is ready for a race like the Group 1 ATC Australian Oaks at Royal Randwick during the April championships.

“I can’t see why,” Buckley answered when asked if Colette could be a filly by Oaks. “I used her early on, she relaxed again and then showed a twist of foot.

“She has taken the next step today and her breeding suggests that she will go much further.”

Earlier, the lady Tavista, trained by Brad Widdup, rushed home to win the Maiden Handicap (1200m).

Lady Tavista ($ 31) was a clear final time on the turn but ended powerfully in the middle of the track to score with almost two lengths of Godolphin duo Kibibi ($ 16) and Caudan ($ 13).

Ranges was confidently supported by $ 2.30 favoritism, but he was poorly controlled at the top of the straight and his struggling sixth should be forgiven.

Camera icon Jockey Grant Buckley was impressed by Colette’s victory in Newcastle. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Mark Scott

Covert Ops to shine after being ruined

The clever three-year-old Covert Ops from coach Gerald Ryan finally lost his girl status with a brilliant return to racing at Newcastle.

In the first start of Covert Ops since he was ruined, he raced away with the 900m Maiden in a fast time of 51.69s, including his last 600m in 32.15s.

The Breeders’ Plate debuted last season, Covert Ops struggled to reproduce that form, but seems to realize its potential for this campaign.

“Covert Ops was very strong in the line and should not have a problem with 1100m,” Ryan said at Sky Thoroughbred Central. “He’s just a little” dude “but has a crack.”

Winning rider Keagan Latham was also impressed. “Gerald has always had a high opinion about this horse and hopefully he will gain confidence from this victory,” he said.

Covert Ops ($ 1.60 favorite) won a good third with almost four lengths of No Doubt A Star ($ 4.80) with Rebel Bro ($ 41).

In the first race, Jason Coyle trained Doctor Manhattan also broke a series of outs in the class 2 handicap (1600 m).

The English jockey George Wood produced a brilliant ride, so Doctor Manhattan had coverage before rushing between runners to score his first 18-month win.

.