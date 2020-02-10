George Calombaris risks voluntary administration

The restaurant empire of famous chef George Calombaris is confronted with voluntary administration after it turned out last year that the staff had reimbursed $ 7.8 million in wages and superannuation in 2017.

Calombaris’ Made Establishment group, which employs around 500 people in its 18 restaurants, is said to make a decision about whether or not to go into administration after a meeting on Monday afternoon, according to various media.

All employees and creditors are expected to be paid, but some underperforming restaurants can be sold.

Last year, Calombaris was fined $ 200,000 and was ordered to repay employees of his hospitality group, MAdE Establishment, $ 7.83 million in unpaid wages.

He was also dumped from a WA Tourism campaign in the midst of a huge public impact on the saga.

In an interview at ABC’s 7:30, the chef was emotional when he apologized for the mistake.

“I won’t forget that afternoon in 2017 when we were sitting there with my new business partners after we had done a full audit for the company and discovered the underpayments,” he said.

“I’m not here to blame anyone.

“I take full responsibility for this. Sorry.”

Last week an unfortunate social media slip put the scandal in the spotlight again.

. [TagsToTranslate] Business