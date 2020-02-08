Generation conflict while Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders fight in the Democratic debate – Raw Story

Democratic White House hopes Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg – fighting neck to neck in the polls prior to the next primary game – clashed Friday in an animated debate about which path the party should take to defeat President Donald Trump.

Buttigieg, a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, who is a new face on the national stage at the age of 38, defended himself against allegations of inexperience and urged Sanders to abolish Americans who are “past politics” will leave “the past.”

The 78-year-old left Sanders, who saw moderate Buttigieg as his possible main opponent, fired his own shots at his much younger rival at the Manchester, New Hampshire debate stage – and raised him as a candidate for Wall Street.

“I don’t have 40 billionaires, Pete, who contribute to my campaign,” Sanders said.

Buttigieg and Sanders finished on top of the pack earlier this week in the chaotic caucuses of Iowa, and both hope to renew the performance on Tuesday in New Hampshire, as the Democratic Party wants to choose a challenger for Trump in November.

But Sanders, an experienced senator who wanted to launch a political revolution, was in the line of fire of several other rivals, including former vice president and fellow seventh-generation Joe Biden, who called his policy too radical to unite Americans.

77-year-old Biden, who is fighting to keep his White House alive after finishing a nerve-racking fourth in Iowa, insisted that a liberal policy such as Sander’s universal health plan would be too divided, too expensive and difficult to get through to come to Congress.

“I broke my neck to let Obamacare pass, get every Democratic vote. I know how hard it is, “he said.

Biden performed more aggressively than in previous shows and seized an opportunity to claim that today’s global tensions needed an experienced senior statesman to guide the nation out of a dark period.

Despite the setbacks in Iowa, he also made it clear that he still saw himself as best placed to face a centrist challenge against the Republican Trump, who this week survived a trial of charges that did little to diminish his election support.

“Mayor Buttigieg is a great guy (s) a patriot,” acknowledged Biden.

But as mayor of a small town, he has “not demonstrated that he – we’ll find out soon – to get a broad spectrum of support” from American voters.

A year ago a national unknown, the ambitious campaign of Buttigieg resonates with voters who appreciate his clear explanation of the policy.

Rivals claim he is an untested newcomer on the world stage – but in Manchester, he once again drew on his experience as a military veteran to attempt to cast himself as a credible supreme commander.

And he put his central argument for generation change as the best way to meet the new challenges of society and the economy.

“The biggest risk that we can take right now is to take on the fundamentally new challenge by trying to fall back on the familiar,” Buttigieg said.

“Trump’s worst nightmare”

Also on stage in New Hampshire were senators Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, technology entrepreneur Andrew Yang and billionaire activist Tom Steyer.

Klobuchar, a Minnesota pragmatist, carried out a powerful performance when she expressed opposition to liberal colleagues Sanders and Warren, arguing that their plans to fundamentally change the American economy would eliminate voters.

“I don’t think we’re going to divide the dividing line into chief,” she said. “Frankly, the worst nightmare of Donald Trump is a candidate who will take people from the middle.”

Biden seemed more energetic than normal on stage, although from the start he embraced an attitude that he has rarely had in recent decades: underdog.

“I took the hit in Iowa and I will probably take it here,” Biden said, clearly acknowledging that Sanders is likely to win New Hampshire, the state bordering on its home state of Vermont.

While the seven debate collided, another candidate loomed in the background.

Former mayor of New York, Michael Bloomberg, chose to ignore the early nominations and spent a lot of time on advertising, hoping to make a splash on “Super Tuesday” on March 3, when 14 states were holding primaries.

After New Hampshire, the candidates turn their back on Nevada on February 22, South Carolina on February 29 and then Super Tuesday.