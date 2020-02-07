General Atlantic joins Tiger Global in Byju’s final round of financing

Byjus had allegedly valued the round at USD 8 billion

Tiger Global invested nearly $ 200 million in Byju’s in January

The company is currently working on introducing programs in national languages

Credit: Techcrunch

Bengaluru-based edtech company Byju’s announced on Friday (February 7th) that it had raised an undisclosed amount of General Atlantic funds. Although the company did not share the funding amount, it was announced that this was the same round that was announced in January when Tiger Global invested around $ 200 million.

Byjus had allegedly valued the round at USD 8 billion. The company is currently working on introducing local language programs to help students across the country. In addition, the company will launch the “Byju online tutoring program” in the coming months.

Byju’s was founded in 2008 by Divya Gokulnath and Byju Raveendran and offers a learning app that was introduced in 2015 and learning programs for students in grades IV-XII as well as courses to prepare for competitive exams such as JEE, NEET, CAT, IAS, GRE and GMAT.

Byju had previously raised $ 5.7 billion and over $ 969.8 million with investors including General Atlantic, Tencent, Naspers, the Qatar Investment Authority and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB).

Byju Raveendran, founder and CEO of Byju, said: “Today more than 65% of our students come from outside the top 10 cities. This is confirmation of how technology can give students better access to quality learning content regardless of their geographic location. “

The company said it had 42 million registered users and 3 million paid subscribers. Students spend 71 minutes a day on the app and the annual renewal rate is 85%.

Byju’s had tripled its turnover in the 18-19 financial year from 520 Cr to 1480 Cr and proved to be profitable on an annual basis. The company now sees itself on the best way to double its sales in the current financial year to 3000 Cr.

Byju set off for the United States in January 2019 with the acquisition of Osmo, a U.S.-based learning platform. Last year, the company’s fundraising focused on international expansion. The plan was to expand into the Middle East, the United States, the United Kingdom, South Africa and other African and Commonwealth markets.

Byju’s has also partnered with Disney to launch its Edtech services for children in grades 1 through 3. BYJU’s Early Learn app for toddlers aged six to eight with Disney stories and characters from Disney Princess, Frozen, Cars, Toy Story and others.

The impact Byju’s caused was highlighted in Mary Meeker’s Internet Trends 2019 report. The report states that Byju’s number of paying students, ages 9 to 17, had exceeded the 1 million mark in March 2019 in the past fiscal year.

According to Inc42’s DataLabsIn 2018 there were 3,500 Edtech startups in India. Between 2014 and 2019, Edtech startups raised a total of $ 1.802 billion in 303 deals. Byju’s close competitors include Toppr and Unacademy, which are working to dominate the Indian edtech segment, which is expected to have a $ 1.96 billion market volume by 2021.

author

Bhumika comes from a business-oriented family and has always squeezed numbers in her head. Words are her escape and she is looking for hidden startup stories. Reach her on (email protected)