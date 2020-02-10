Gauteng Matric Girl in prison for hacking an 8th grade boy to death

A student from a school in Merafong, Gauteng, was arrested and charged with murdering an eighth-grade boy.

Gauteng elementary school students detained for murder: we know the following

The circumstances under which the boy died are currently unknown, said Gauteng Education spokesman Steve Mabona in a statement.

As reported by eNCA, preliminary results have led investigators to believe that the 12th grade student was responsible for the murder.

“Information indicates that there was a dispute between the two next to certain houses in the community, and then the student stabbed the student who was trying to escape. Unfortunately it was too late, ”said Mabona.

Mabona confirmed that the girl has been detained in a minor detention center and will soon appear in court for murder.

The provincial education department has dispatched a team of officials from the Pyscho Social Service to help trainees who have witnessed the murder.

“The number of school murders is increasing” – concerns about Lesufi

Gauteng Education and Youth Development MEC, Panyaza Lesufi, has expressed deep concern about the increase in student homicides.

Another new week, more student deaths. We are going through a difficult, difficult phase @EducationGP @SteveMabona pic.twitter.com/CMZkG0CDTv

– Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi), February 10, 2020

In the past week alone, Panyaza has recorded the deaths of seven students.

“It is alleged that a 17-year-old 12th grade student at Oorsand Secondary School was attacked by passengers in a taxi on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Then she jumped out of the taxi in Germiston and unfortunately died on site, ”wrote Lesufi.

He added that the student was from an informal settlement called Ramaphosa and that the circumstances of her death were being investigated by the authorities.

Another student, an eight-year-old girl from Durban Deep Primary School, was swept away by flash floods and drowned before anyone could save her.

“Indeed, we never tire of seeking the necessary divine intervention, and we are confident that the spiritual leaders will guide us accordingly. Unfortunately, we have had about ten deaths from these two deaths since we opened schools for the 2020 school year, ”Lesufi said.