Gas station in Perth Monday evening queues can be a thing of the past, with a change in weekly fuel cycle

Massive queues on Monday evenings at gas stations in Perth may be a thing of the past, with FuelWatch reporting a “disruption” to the weekly fuel cycle.

Over the past five years, gas stations in Perth have maintained a weekly price cycle, generally selling the cheapest fuel on Monday before a sharp price increase on Tuesday.

But that can all change, with FuelWatch manager Ben Derecki saying that Caltex, Caltex Woolworths, Puma, 7-11 and United stations are all reducing gasoline prices today.

Mr. Derecki said that although it may take another week or two for Perth drivers to know if a new pattern has been established, only Coles Express and BP today raised gas prices.

“Most major brand stores continue to lower their ULP price (today), so further savings can be made by delaying your gasoline purchase for another day,” he said.

And while Mr. Derecki said he didn’t know exactly why the change had happened, he said that price cycles were generally used by companies to “maximize profit.”

Perth is the only market in Australia with a weekly cycle, with cycles in other Australian capitals ranging from two to eight weeks.

Before June 2015, the cycle meant that prices were raised on a Thursday.

Check the FuelWatch website for the latest gas prices around WA.

