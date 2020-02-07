Galaxy Z Flip appears in new hands-on video along with a Render

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is currently one of the most anticipated smartphones and the device has just turned up in a new hands-on video. In addition to that video, a new view of the device has appeared.

The upcoming foldable smartphone from Samsung has surfaced on Instagram this time. It popped up in the ‘anahyz.x’ profile and it was re-shared by Ben Geskin, the same person who shared the first hands-on video. We would have linked the anahyz.x video directly, but that is a private account, by invitation only.

The Galaxy Z Flip appeared in a new hands-on video with a protective cover

The Galaxy Z Flip appeared in a new hands-on video of 21 seconds, although this time it has a protective cover.

This case seems to be placed on the device to protect the design, rather than anything else. Yet you see the front of the device and also the dual camera settings on the back. This video actually confirms all other information we’ve seen so far.

This practical video also gives you a nice look at the buttons of the phone. On the left you see the volume up and down buttons. A capacitive fingerprint scanner is located on the right. You can also click on that button and it can also be used as an on / off button.

In addition to this video, Ishan Agarwal has shared a new view of the Galaxy Z Flip. The image below shows the phone both from the front and from the back. This is also a purple version of the device.

The device will be officially on 11 February

The Galaxy Z Flip will be official on February 11, along with the Galaxy S20 series. The phone has fairly thin edges and a camera opening. Those bezels will not be as thin as on the Galaxy S20 series, but keep in mind that this is a foldable phone.

The rear-facing cameras of the phone are aligned horizontally and we look at two 12-megapixel cameras where it appears.

The device is made of metal and glass, in case you were wondering. It has a 6.7-inch OLED display on the inside and a small 1.05-inch ‘Focus Display’ on the outside.

The Galaxy Z Flip becomes the second foldable smartphone from Samsung, after the Galaxy Fold. However, it will not necessarily be a top quality phone. It comes with the Snapdragon 855+ processor.

However, the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to be flagship class. That device will also be launched in the first half of this year, if there are rumors to believe.

The phone is expected to be delivered with the Snapdragon 865 SoC, a more powerful camera setting than the Z Flip and LPDDR5 RAM.

