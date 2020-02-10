Gains global fame after hat-tricking Bangladesh

The sensation of the Pakistani cricket game, Naseem Shah is the youngest bowler to score a hat-trick in a friendly game. At the age of 16, Naseem Shah surprised the international cricket fraternity when he released Najmul Hassan Shanto, Taijul Islam and Mahmudullah for consecutive deliveries on the third day of the first Pakistani-Bangladeshi friendly in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Shah delighted the local audience and the television audience was delighted when he achieved an unprecedented hat trick that helped Pakistan win the first friendly match.

AND HIS HATRICK !!!!!! Naseem Shah du Beauty, youngest bowler in the history of cricket who has ever taken a hattrick and what a moment to see this live! #PAKvsBAN pic.twitter.com/V4nhPCCx4k

– Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) February 9, 2020

Shah destroyed the record that Bangladeshi cricketer Alok Kapali set for 17 years after striking a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2003 at the age of 19.

With his remarkable performance, the young, fast bowler gained international fame shortly after his debut in November last year. Global media rave about the young Naseem Shah for his incredible potential to conquer the world of barbecuing after he demonstrated his deadly bowling skills in Rawalpindi yesterday.

He has dedicated his performance to the Pakistani people and thanked the people for their appreciation and support.

This hat trick, world record and MoM is dedicated to my son Dharti and the beautiful people in Pakistan. Many thanks to all for your messages, love and support. #RiseAndRise #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/V7yTUeQ7tH

– Naseem Shah (@iNaseemShah) February 10, 2020

Impressive. Hat trick of the teen sensation. #NaseemShah

– Shoaib Akhtar (@ shoaib100mph) February 9, 2020

In December, Naseem Shah drew attention to himself with his five-stage friendly against Sri Lanka in Karachi and drove the team to their first test victory in the home stadium since 2006. He became the youngest fast bowler and second youngest bowler in Test Cricket history to take a five-wicket move.

Cricket watchers found that, just 24 hours after losing his mother during his first test tour last year, Naseem Shah exuded exceptional bowling in a warm-up game. Now he has become a bowling sensation in his fourth test game.

With the promising performance of Naseem Shah at the beginning of his career, he will continue to break some records, the commentators anticipate.

Naseem Shah comes from the small town of Lower Dir in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. Naseem said his father was against his cricket game.

What a special display it was from the young Naseem Shah in the first #PAKvBAN test yesterday!

Unfortunately he won’t bowle today for fitness reasons. Pic.twitter.com/uOtSeQUlgR

– ICC (@ICC) February 10, 2020

“Those were tough days,” said Naseem. “My father always said why you do foreign sports instead of studying.” Cricket was the core of his life.

“There weren’t many facilities in my village, so I played with a ribbon ball. I observe Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar on TV, but I liked Shane Bonds (New Zealand Fast Bowler) action.

“Then I moved to Lahore and played cricket there and I got more opportunities there. Then I was selected for the Pakistani U16,” said Naseem Shah as he shared his trip to one of the leading bowlers in the Pakistani bowling attack ,