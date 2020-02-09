Furious Trump lashes out at two senators with insults after they voted to convict him for abuse of power – Raw Story

President Donald Trump sent angry tweets against two senators in the United States who voted for him after his trial.

The first object of Trump’s contempt was Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), who voted to condemn Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“I can’t say I am sorry that the wonderful people in West Virginia are furious with their puppet-democrat Senator, Joe Manchin,” Trump wrote without offering any proof. “They will never forget his fake voice on the Impeachment Hoax.”

“The only thing he had to do is unfortunately read the transcripts, which he would not understand anyway,” Trump claimed, despite the fact that the lack of transcripts of the released call was part of his obstruction of the congress and a memo about the call was burdensome enough to be included in the evidence of abuse of power.

Trump then expanded his ire with senator Mitt Romney (R-UT), who was the GOP standard bearer in 2008.

“But, just as the people in West Virginia will no longer look the same way at the weak and pathetic Joe Manchin (I approved the Pension Account, Manchin couldn’t), the great people of Utah will never look at” grandstander “Mitt Romney with anything but contempt & disgust! “Trump claimed, again without proof.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 9 February 2020

