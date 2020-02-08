Funding tips for first parents can give families a good head start

Having a baby is daunting in many ways and financial problems can add extra stress. This is what can be done to help the future of a new family.

For many new parents, the birth of a child is financially daunting.

Figures from the Australian Institute of Family Studies estimate that the weekly cost of raising a child is nearly $ 170. That’s $ 8840 a year and $ 159,120 by the time your child grows up.

But there is no reason to make having a baby more expensive than necessary and it pays to understand the financial needs of a new family.

Jodi Bird, the insurance specialist of Consumer Group Choice, said that parents should consider life insurance.

This gives both parents peace of mind that their family will be cared for if something tragic happens to one of them.

“If you have coverage with your super, make sure that you have made a binding nomination so that the money goes to the person you meant,” Mr. said. Bird.

Camera icon Bianca and Chris Khouri with daughter Teresa-Eve. Credit: delivered, see soul photography.

“This is especially important for mixed families or if you have been married before.”

If you have group insurance through your employer, you should check whether this coverage meets your new needs.

Consider doing some research on health insurance and it may need to be extended to a family policy.

You may also be eligible for Centrelink benefits, including the Family Tax Benefit, parenthood payment, rental assistance or a health insurance card.

Thirdview director and financial advisor Peter Foley said before buying new baby items, looking for opportunities to borrow, exchange or save on second-hand options.

“Swap tables, strollers and cots can all be found online for a fraction of the price,” he said.

There are several expenses that are often overlooked that can lead to parents spending the first time over-spending, including childcare and extra doctor’s visits.

Mr. Foley suggested that parents set up a budget and set aside money for the future.

A budget can help to keep track of existing daily expenses, such as bills, groceries, gasoline, insurance, repayments of rental or home loans and other debts.

“Know your goals and write them down,” said Mr. Foley.

“That way you can visualize that your sacrifice in the short term brings long-term rewards.”

The first parents Bianca and Chris Khouri started paying off their debts six months before their new family member, daughter Teresa-Eve, arrived.

They reduced their budget by $ 120 and used part of those savings to put $ 50 to $ 100 a month in an emergency fund.

“We have reviewed our spending and found ways to cut back – such as dinners and shopping – to pay for any future spending,” Mrs. Khouri said.

“Education is expensive and we start saving for it.”

.