Full Metal Jacket and the other films that Netflix had to remove

Netflix has released the films that, according to governments around the world, should be removed from its library

The company states that nine specific titles and episodes in different areas have been deleted due to government regulations. Titles removed from the service include Night of the Living Dead in Germany, as there is a version of the film that is banned in Germany.

In 2017, the company also removed Full Metal Jacket from the Vietnamese library due to objections. To be honest, we can see if they came from this. An episode of the Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj was removed in Saudi Arabia because of Saudi Arabia – a despicable human rights record.

Related topics: How to find 4K content on Netflix

Approval is given in Netflix’s first social environmental policy report, which aims to make it transparent how attempts to censor content are dealt with. This is not often seen by content providers, so it is refreshing.

According to Netflix, the protested film or television show will only be stopped if there is a written request from the government, and it will work with the authorities to keep the show online. Here is the list of nine elements that have been removed from the series over the years (via Axios):

• In 2015, we followed a written request from the New Zealand Film and Video Labeling Authority to remove The Bridge from service only in New Zealand. The film is classified as “offensive” in the country.

• In 2017, we followed a written request from the Vietnamese Authority for Broadcasting and Electronic Information (ABEI) to stop using Full Metal Jacket only in Vietnam.

• In 2017 we followed a written request from the German Youth Protection Commission (KJM) to only take the Night of the Living Dead out of service in Germany. A version of the film is prohibited in the country.

• In 2018, we followed a written request from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to remove Cooking on High, Legend of 420 and Disjointed from service only in Singapore.

• In 2019, we followed a written request from the Commission for Communication and Information Technology in Saudi Arabia to remove an episode – “Saudi Arabia” – from the Patriot Act series with Hasan Minhaj only from service in Saudi Arabia.

• In 2019 we received a written request from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to remove The Last Temptation of Christ from service only in Singapore. The film is banned in the country.

• In 2020, we followed a written request from the Singapore Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) to remove The Last Hangover from service only in Singapore.

We really want the company to remove the latest series from Arrested Development so we can pretend it never happened.

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a variety of UK publications, including Trusted Reviews. He lives in South Florida, USA.

…

Unlike other websites, we thoroughly review all of the information we recommend and use industry-standard tests to evaluate the products. We will always tell you what we find. We can receive a commission if you buy through our price links.

Let us know what you think – send an email to the publisher