Fremantle’s star defender Alex Pearce does not play the first round

Star defender Alex Pearce will not stand in line for Fremantle in the first round.

The man who is generally considered the most likely successor to Nat Fyfe as captain of Dockers, was limited to just 11 games in 2019.

Pearce broke his left ankle in Fremantle’s round 11 win against Collingwood at the MCG last season and had a follow-up operation in December to strengthen it.

Pearce, who spoke in the AFLW game of Dockers today, confirmed that he could not play the first round.

“It’s all going pretty slowly,” he revealed.

“I stood still for a while, so it takes some time to come back.

“I’m really looking forward to the start of the season.”

Pearce only started running in positive signals for the injury-sensitive defender last month.

And he says he will stay ahead of schedule on his return, the Dockers are likely to take a cautious approach with the starbackman in 2020.

Fremantle will face Essendon in the first round on March 21.

.