Free Google Chromecast video streamer when you buy a Google Nest Mini

If you want to spice up your home with the integration of an affordable smart speaker, take a moment. AO.com has a pretty tasty deal where you get two Google products – a smart speaker and a video streamer – for the price of one.

Simply select a Google Nest Mini in your preferred color (chalk or charcoal), simultaneously place a Google Chromecast (3rd generation) in your online shopping basket, enter the discount code “FREECHROME” and the small disc-shaped streamer from Google can be yours, for free!

Not to be confused with the similarly shaped Google Home Mini (which earned a remarkable four stars in this publication). According to Google, the newer Nest Mini Smart Speaker offers double the bass of its home counterpart.

The Nest Mini is a small, voice-controlled Wi-Fi speaker for your home. It can be placed on your kitchen counter to find the perfect lasagna recipe when you are having a dinner party, getting weather information, streaming music, and setting memories. It also connects to other smart devices in your home, so you may soon be able to dim the lights or warm up a room without lifting a finger. You can set personalized settings for up to six users so that the entire household can use them if they download the free Google Home app for Android or iOS.

Google’s third generation. Chromecast typically costs £ 29, which means you can significantly reduce the cost of an already affordable kit for your home. The best thing to do is to hurry up until February 18th (or while supplies last) to claim your free Google Chromecast.

