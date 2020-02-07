Free daily horoscope, celebrity gossip, and lucky numbers for February 8, 2020

CELEBRATE BORN THIS DAY: Jack Lemmon, Mary Steenburgen, Nick Nolte, Robert Klein, Seth Green, Gary Coleman, Phoenix Farrell and Ted Koppel.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19): The beginning of the week should give a good grade, but only temporarily. Incoming information can deal with a bad decision and possibly reverse it. Alternatively, it can help you identify a slightly different impression. It is also in your interest to carefully think through an offer!

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20): In spite of the lively atmosphere, tried and tested methods that have not been tested may not be particularly well developed. What seems like a good solution to a specific question on the work front can actually make more problems go away. In addition; Be careful about something that may have been oversimplified, as there can be a hidden disadvantage!

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20): It is not a day when all events are taken for granted. Do not assume that you have complete control over a particular matter. In addition; A call for a bit more objectivity may well require that you be a little less adventurous. Trying to impress others may not work!

CANCER (June 21 – July 22): Thanks to the lively new moon, it is likely that little will change during the day. The consequences of these changes may not yet be very large. The key word, however, is because it’s possible today to create the conditions for something deeper a week!

LEO (July 23 – August 22): Relationships in general will be well worked out on one point, but will be guided by the subtle cosmic limitations. In addition; Today is an opportunity to clear up a little misunderstanding from the recent past. This is probably a practical or material matter!

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22): New beginnings, but subtle, slow ones, can occur today. Incoming information may not be clear enough to respond to, but a few pointers here may be enough to give you an idea. It is possible that the only disadvantage of the current mood is a slightly defeatist attitude on your part!

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22): If you recently had to decline a specific opportunity or missed an opportunity to accept something, a short window of time may offer another opportunity. That said; This second chance can be an inconvenient limitation, and you may have to weigh the pros and cons!

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21): It’s definitely not a bad start to the week. Insisting on a practical or work-related matter may seem counterproductive, especially when others are more inclined to forego it. But keep it up. By the way; Don’t get involved in office policies and / or games!

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21): The bubbly new moon has the ability to turn the general mood into a fairly flexible one, but it’s likely to be relatively short. Make sure that you commit yourself to a practical or material matter in the long term. With a little caution one can avoid regret once or twice later in the week!

Capricorn (December 22nd – January 19th): Today’s new moon brings with it a mood that is likely to feel rather foggy, with rather elastic limits. The cosmic leadership is probably not clear or unambiguous today. That said; Don’t assume that you have to take advantage of every opportunity. You can still afford to pick and mix!

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18): It’s a day when self-discipline is likely to decrease significantly thanks to the moon in your shield. Don’t make important decisions unless you know they can be easily reversed when circumstances dictate. Watch what you sign and what you say!

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Try not to rely too much on your intuition in an ongoing matter, as today’s new moon may cause confusion. Your best strategy will be to stay neutral as it is easier to clarify the facts. Getting too involved in a possibly complicated matter can be unwise!

FOR THE US BORN THAT DAY: Happy Birthday! The coming months are likely to begin with the need to curtail your impulses thanks to Mars, which makes you more impetuous than normal. If you wait so long until you know where you want to go, you can avoid getting involved with someone who really isn’t for you at that moment. The end of April will be a stressful time for most people. in your case, it will be a matter of feeling as if key areas of your life are stagnating – a clear lack of fun will be the cause, but by August your social diary should be full again! In September you and a friend will have the opportunity to visit an exciting and new place, and in October you will start a new phase in your life!

TODAY’S CHINESE PROVERB: The man who strikes first admits that his ideas have failed.

TODAY’S OFFER: You can delegate authority, but not responsibility. – Stephen W. Comiskey.

TODAY’S WISDOM FROM AROUND THE WORLD: Those who sleep with dogs rise with fleas. – Italian saying.