Fortunately we have a balanced budget: Tehan

First it was the impact on the federal budget of continuing drought, then the devastating forest fires and now the deadly corona virus, all of which endanger the promising surplus.

Over the past few weeks, the Morrison government has switched its rhetoric to achieving the budget in equilibrium, instead of bringing the budget back in black, as it was announced in last year’s budget.

Liberal frontbencher Dan Tehan says the country is happy with a “strong budgetary position”.

“If we had not made those difficult decisions to balance the budget, we would not be able to cope with this headwind,” Mr Tehan told Sky News on Sunday.

The corona virus has a significant impact on the university sector, which falls under Mr Tehan’s portfolio, due to blocking foreign Chinese students in response to the virus.

Credit & rating agency Standard & Poor’s estimates that the university sector in Australia loses $ 3.1 billion in lost costs in the first semester.

“If the coronavirus continues and we can’t get students here for the first semester, and god forbid that we couldn’t get them here for the second semester, that will have a significant economic impact,” said Mr. Tehan.

Reserve Bank Governor Philip Lowe warned last week that the potential risk of the corona virus to the Australian economy is greater than the 2003 SARS epidemic.

“If the contamination rate does not fall quickly … because we are so integrated with China, we will feel the effects here,” he told the Lower House committee.

Weather conditions and the virus have prompted the Reserve Bank to lower its economic growth forecast for the 2019/20 financial year to two percent of the treasurer’s 2.25 percent forecast in his mid-term budget update released in December.

The update also reduced the 2019/20 surplus to $ 5.0 billion, compared to a previous forecast of $ 7.1 billion, even before the forest fires were destroyed.

Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles said that the surplus is a political test that the government has set itself, but avoided saying whether the budget should be in the black given the current circumstances.

“They are the ones who manage the budget. And what I see is a government conducting a test for itself and really worried that it is about to fail,” Marles told ABC television.

He said the government had not taken full action to manage the economy before the corona virus and the forest fires.

“The middle of last year before one of those things happened, we pointed out that economic growth slowed down, you had record low wage growth,” he said.

“The government really had to act and they didn’t do anything.”

