Former SAAT tender manager denies irregularities in JM Aviation’s offer

The former South African Airways Technical (SAAT) procurement manager denied to Zondo’s State Capture Investigation Commission on Monday, February 10, that she had signed the dubious sale of components to a company that had signed a multi-billion dollar contract clouded by an offer of bribery allegations.

Nontsasa Memela was concerned about its role in selling 12 Ground Power Units (GPU) for less than half of its market value to JM Aviation.

The units are used to power aircraft while on the runway.

GPUs and JM Aviation

A forensic investigation by Open Water Advanced Risk Solutions revealed that there were several irregularities in how SAAT sold them to JM Aviation, which was awarded a contract with SAAT with the US airline AAR Corporation.

SAAT bought the GPUs for R800,000 each and sold them to JM Aviation for R248,000 each while they were still new.

According to press reports, JM Aviation sold these in turn for 3.3 million rupees to Swissport, an air carrier based in Switzerland.

Memela refuses to consent

Memela was tasked with negotiating the deal by the SAAT board and was asked on Monday by the Zondo Commission evidence lawyer, Kate Hofmeyr, and its chairman, judge Raymond Zondo, whether she actually agreed to the deal, IOL reported.

She replied that other executives had attended the meeting that gave the sale the green light, although affidavits from some of them contested this.

She suggested that SAAT CEO Musa Zwane approved the sale price in writing, adding that she was not authorized to accept the offer.

“I didn’t have the power to accept the offer. I did not write the email to accept the price. There is no written notification except for a signed invoice. The fact that he signed means that we discussed the bill, ”she said.

“Nothing unusual” in R2.5m for home, money transfer

Memela has been at the booth for several days and has also rejected allegations that the manner in which the order was placed with AAR and JM Aviation was suspicious.

The Commission alleged, inter alia, that JM Aviation had paid R2.5 million for a Memela house acquired in Bedfordview and that it had received a raise for its role in awarding the contract to the company and US partner , although this was not the preferred bidder.

Memela informed the Commission that transferring JM Aviation funds to its account was not uncommon.

She said that JM Aviation’s director, Vuyo Ndzeku, had actually bought land from her mother, and it was decided that the money would not be paid to her mother, but would be used to buy her Bedfordview property.

– African News Agency (ANA), editor of Desiree Erasmus