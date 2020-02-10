Former FBI official announces fake hotline for Giuliani’s conspiracy theories – Raw Story

MSNBC “Deadline: White House” host Nicolle Wallace was completely shocked to hear that the Justice Department has initiated a formal process to receive conspiracy theories from Rudy Giuliani.

Attorney General William P. Barr acknowledged Monday that the Justice Department would evaluate material Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, had gathered from Ukrainian sources and claimed to have harmful information about former Vice President Joe Biden and his family – although Barr and other officials suggested that Giuliani be treated no differently than a tipster, “the Washington Post reported Monday.

The AG confirmed Sunday’s statement by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) about CBS’s ‘Face the Nation’.

“What?” Wallace shouted after playing the clip.

“Rudy writes junk on napkins and hands it to Vev Parnas,” she recalled. “What kind of beep was that?”

For analysis, Wallace interviewed former FBI assistant director for counter espionage Frank Figliuzzi.

“First I want to announce that I’ve set up my own process – it’s a conspiracy hotline,” Figliuzzi joked.

“If you have a fabricated conspiracy theory – found wrong by our entire intelligence community – and proven to be Russian propaganda, call 1-800-Utter-BS,” he joked.

Watch:

