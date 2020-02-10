While residents of Pilbara continue to clean up the ex-tropical cyclone Damien, those living in the interior of the state have been warned of the risk of flooding.

Damien reached the coast near Dampier on Saturday afternoon and brought heavy rain and destructive winds of over 200 km / h before weakening under the cyclone intensity on Sunday.

The Bureau of Meteorology has warned that the ex-cyclone could cause heavy rainfall if it moves to the southeast to the eastern Gascoyne and northern Goldfields.

Locations that can be affected by flooding are Meekatharra, Mount Magnet, Cue, Sandstone, Three Rivers and Wiluna.

Images of the cyclone placed on social media by residents of Karratha showed a fridge sliding down a street and gates collapsing under the weight of fallen trees.

Karratha Airport, an important hub for FIFO employees in the resource sector, reopened after closure due to water damage and loss of electricity.

The municipality continues to assess damage to facilities and infrastructure and to carry out repair operations.

More than 180 trees and 10 truckloads of rubble had been cleared and all closed roads were reopened, the city of Karratha said Monday.

Karratha airport was reopened after flights were canceled and the airport was closed one hour before the red warning was issued on Friday.

Due to water and electrical damage, the airport remained closed on Sunday after everything was free.

The listed oil and gas producer Woodside said it had yet to determine the impact of the cyclone on its Karratha activities.

The major ports of the region have also started reopening after they were shut down awaiting the cyclone landing.

The Port Hedland factory, the world’s largest bulk export terminal with iron ore miners BHP and Fortescue Metals Group among key users, was closed for more than 25 hours.

Ashburton Port has resumed normal activities and Dampier Port is working on a gradual resumption, Pilbara Ports Authority said.

