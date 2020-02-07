Former Connecticut, president of the state of Michigan, dies at the age of 87

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) – John DiBiaggio, a former president of Michigan State University and the University of Connecticut, died at the age of 87, school officials said.

DiBiaggio died Saturday in Denver, Michigan announced Thursday in a statement.

DiBiaggio was the school’s senior officer from 1985 to 1992. Prior to his stay in the state of Michigan, DiBiaggio was the president of the University of Connecticut from 1979-85. He later served from 1992-2001 at Tufts University in Massachusetts.

DiBiaggio grew up in Detroit and was a first generation university student. He graduated from Eastern Michigan University in 1954 and the University of Detroit School of Dentistry in 1958, according to MSU archives.

Many leaders considered the 17th president of MSU as a champion for excellence, ethical decision making and high professional standards.

“John DiBiaggio was a real advocate for inclusion, services to others and, above all, fair access to higher education. His legacy can still be felt on the banks of our Red Cedar and will remain so for many generations. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family in this difficult time, “said Michigan State President, Samuel L. Stanley Jr., in a statement.

Lawrence S. Bacow, who served as the twelfth president of Tufts, said he was lucky to have succeeded DiBiaggio at Tufts.

“He was extremely generous with both his time and his wisdom, and he gave me great advice that I have passed on to many people over the years: always do the right thing,” said Bacow. “That simple imperative was reflected in John’s leadership of three of the country’s major universities.

After his career in higher education, DiBiaggio consulted with other university presidents and executive directors of higher education associations. He also served for two terms on the Board of Trustees of the University of Massachusetts.

