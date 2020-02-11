Forbidden West Coast Eagles goalsneak Willie Rioli who returns to Darwin to be with a pregnant partner

West Coast Eagles coach Adam Simpson says that goalie Willie Rioli returns home to be with his pregnant partner.

Rioli faces a ban of up to four years for allegedly tampering with his urine sample in August 2019 during a routine drug test.

The 24-year-old fled home to the Northern Territory when the negative findings were made public last September, but he flew back to Perth in January to rejoin the club for pre-season training.

Simpson confirmed Tuesday that Rioli has left Perth again, this time to be with his pregnant partner.

“He is driving back home,” Simpson said.

“He is expecting the birth of his second child, the baby must be on March 13.

“He came down and reconnected with the players, but now he has some things to do at home.”

