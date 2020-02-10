For the time being, Eskom stopped increasing electricity prices

Eskom has lost his request for urgent relief against an electricity tariff increase decision by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).

The regulatory authority previously granted Eskom an increase of 8.1% for the fiscal year ending April 2021 and 5.2% for the following year, far less than the 16.6% and 16.7% required by Eskom.

Eskom contacted the North Gauteng High Court to immediately review and annul NERSA’s decision. However, the court found that the matter was not urgent.

The ruling means that Eskom will not be able to implement the tariff increases requested in early April 2020.

Not the end of the matter

Eskom’s CFO, Calib Cassim, said the utility understood and respected the court’s decision on Part A of his application, but indicated that Part B was still to be heard.

“The cause of the matter lies in the fact that we disagree with Nersa’s withdrawal of the R 23 billion we received from the shareholder and treat it as revenue,” said Cassim.

The court pointed out that Eskom’s case is justified for these reasons, as the judge responsible said: “Nersa violated the basic principle of accounting by treating a capital injection as income.”

“We are therefore encouraged that while the verdict says the matter is not urgent, it has been advised that our case has merit,” said Cassim.

