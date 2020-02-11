Focus on financing for respite in care for the elderly

The respite funding and other programs to help older Australians stay home is both humane and logical, a royal commission has said.

The Royal Commission for Elderly Care wants the elderly and their unpaid carers to have extended and improved access to respite, giving them a short break from their usual care arrangements.

Respite and comprehensive services to restore the independence and functioning of the elderly, such as exercise programs, would be funded through a separate funding stream.

Senior commissioner Peter Gray QC said it was a very good “investment” of public funds.

“It is not only humane, but it is also economically sensible if the transition from people to more intensive and more expensive forms of care can be prevented and deterred,” Gray said during a hearing in Adelaide on Tuesday.

“This element in the overall design plays a central role in refocusing the programs in the elderly care system towards maintaining and restoring function where possible and pursuing well-being and quality of life for people in care.”

Sue Elderton, national policy manager for health care providers, said that respite has long been considered the “end” of care for the elderly.

“Looking at respite and the caregiver’s contribution as an investment in the system, this provides a strong economic reason why it is well equipped and delivered, and not just treated as the end of the elderly care system,” she said.

Mr. Gray said that maintaining the care relationship offered by informal caregivers, such as family members, has a good tax relationship.

“We know that informal care relationships are hugely valuable to the economy and, in fact, a saving in what might otherwise have to be financed with government revenue,” he said.

“Informal care is necessary to maintain the entire system and, it must be assumed, very often in the interest of the person receiving the care.”

The royal commission hears from expert panels on proposed reforms to redesign the elder care system, which it believes needs a complete overhaul and not just a patch up.

