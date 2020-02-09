Flood warnings such as NSW affected by hundreds of millimeters of rain

The NSW coast is once again flooded with “hundreds of millimeters” of rain after SES volunteers have answered 2600 calls for help, including 20 floods, but there will be little joy in the drought-stricken west and 40 forest fires continue to burn.

The Bureau of Meteorology says that “hundreds of millimeters” of rain floods the state from the Queensland border to the south coast.

Northern NSW registered 300 mm within 48 hours, 250 mm fell on the Mid North Coast in the last 24 hours and the Central Coast received 150 mm on Saturday.

Camera icon Sydney invisible on the BOM rain radar. Credit: delivered

Since Tuesday afternoon, the state’s emergency service has responded to 3253 calls for help throughout the state, while volunteers have carried out 40 flood rescues, mostly with the help of motorists who flooded in.

The office’s rain radar was unrecognizable on Sunday morning when the weather event left Sydney flooded.

On Sunday morning there is a warning for heavy weather for heavy rain, harmful wind, abnormally high water and harmful surf for the entire coast from the Northern Rivers area to the south coast.

The agency said in a statement that there is “potential for periods of very heavy (heavy) rainfall and life-threatening flash floods” in the Hunter Region, including the Central Coast, as well as the larger Sydney, Illawarra and eastern parts of the Central Tablelands districts, including the Blue Mountains.

The rain brought parties on the south coast with locals applauding the emergency services after the news that the massive Currowan fire was extinguished after having burned more than 70 days.

Camera icon Jonina Verus, Sunny Seberry and Brody Ross play the distant north coast like rain. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Jason O’Brien

“The Currowan Fire fire in the Shoalhaven has been switched off from 8 p.m. tonight,” NSW Rural Fire Service announced on Facebook on Saturday evening. The fire burned 74 days and over 499,621 hectares, spread over the region and spread to neighboring councils, including Eurobodalla, Wingecarribee and Queanbeyan Palerang.

A total of 312 houses were destroyed and 173 were damaged.

“Huge work of firefighters and residents saw 1889 rescued houses,” the RFS said.

The locals thanked those who were involved in the fight against the fire. Almost a dozen fire trucks took an honorary round on the Nowra Showground on Saturday evening.

Some cities will have storms with reasonable rain – although nothing is similar to what the coast can expect – and some just isolated showers.

But although the rain is welcome, especially for cities that were surrounded by forest fires, there is little joy for the drought-stricken west of the state.

The agency said that rainfall would be spread west of the Great Dividing Range.

Camera icon Helen and Chris Carrigan vanoree have received 200 mm of rain, but do not expect much in the coming days. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Sam Ruttyn

On Saturday there was a wave of minor accidents as motorists failed to drive to the circumstances, including two in quick succession on the M1 between Sydney and Gosford yesterday morning, one of which was a stack of three cars.

Worse, a 13-year-old girl was seriously injured after a bus in Liverpool crashed into slippery conditions in a car yesterday.

The rain also saw horse racing and the Sydney derby of the A-League was canceled.

The big final of the Big Bash League between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers was also at risk before the organizers gave the competition the green light.

“As we enter (Sunday night), there will be an intensification between Illawarra, the Sydney metro area and Central Tablelands,” said BOM meteorologist Jordan Notara. “Hundreds of millimeters of rain may fall in the Sydney metro in the next 24 hours.

“There will be a secondary risk for large waves, possibly 5 meters high, that will retract (today).

Camera iconA woman had to be rescued after being trapped in flood water on Showground Rd, Narara. Credit: delivered, Gosford SES

“Basically everywhere between Forster and Moruya and there is also potential for stormy wind.

“On top of that wave section we have a flood, so there is a risk that we will see coastal erosion due to a flood of waves.”

Thunderstorms that descended on Byron Bay yesterday hit a total of 70 mm on the hippie oasis, with a flood that began with historic 300 mm waterfalls on Friday that caused flash floods across the county.

The Illawarra also coped around 80 mm yesterday.

Camera IconNowra fireys Dave Holman (left) and Paul Sullivan have never been so happy to see the rain … but the danger is not over yet. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Toby Zerna. (TagsToTranslate) News