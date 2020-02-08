Flipkart slows down the setup despite exits from top execs

Flipkart has lost six top managers in the past 6 months

The local e-commerce giant Flipkart has lost its top talent in recent months. However, the company has decided to hire only slowly this time.

Flipkart has lost more than four executives in the past six months, and now two more have joined the lost. Nishant Verman and Kirti Varun Avasarala also left Flipkart in January 2020. Nishant served as vice president and head of corporate development and strategic partnerships, while Kirti was responsible for project management.

In addition to them, Anurag Verma, Vikash Jalan and Samrat Dogra had also left Flipkart. Anurag was the senior director of the human resources department, while Viskash and Samrat held senior positions. Myntra Vice President Bindu Mendonsa also resigned from Flipkart.

According to a report by ET, Flipkart plans, after an aggressive wave of hiring that has been going on for a long time, to weaken the hiring of employees at management level despite the fact that they are leaving.

A relevant source informed ET that Flipkart has been blocking the setting since December 2019. They found that the e-commerce giant is planning a slow hiring of executives and the company is trying internally to fill key roles.

“At Flipkart, we believe that our success as a company depends on our people, and we’re proud of our strong talent pool, which is the backbone of our organization. Many of our executives grew with Flipkart and were raised to take on larger roles and responsibilities within the organization, ”said the company spokesman.

The development takes place a few days after the closure of one of Flipkart’s e-commerce companies, Jabong. Myntra, owned by Flipkart, acquired an estimated $ 70 million in Jabong in July 2016. Flipkart merged Myntra and Jabong, resulting in the layoff of 150 employees. The merger occurred after Walmart acquired Flipkart in 2018.

“The acquisition of Jabong further strengthens Flipkart Group’s position as the undisputed leader in fashion and lifestyle in India,” Myntra said in a statement below.

With its newest company FarmerMart, Flipkart is currently aiming to enter the grocery delivery segment. Flipkart is currently running a pilot project for FarmerMart in Hyderabad. To this end, Flipkart has partnered with Agritech startup WayCool Foods and Products and several other providers.

