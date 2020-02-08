Flash floods, thunderstorms hit Darling Downs and southeast

Emergency crews were kept busy at night by wild weather and sudden flooding in the southeastern state, with at least nine separate rescues only in Toowoomba.

The Toowoomba area suffered the chaos, with at least nine separate rescues last night, including two 19-year-olds who were taken to the hospital as a precaution after being rescued from a car in Greenmount.

Myall Creek reached moderate floods at Dalby, with a peak at 3.15m at 6.00 am. It is expected to stay above 3 meters the entire Sunday morning.

The New England and Cunningham motorways have been cut off by floods near Mount Marshall and Glengallan, north of Warwick.

Falls of up to 145 mm were registered in the region, causing several roads to be cut off. Many areas around Toowoomba received more than 100 mm, including Oakey.

The Gold Coast was also hammered, with more than 180 mm in Coolangatta, while further north Amberley was soaked with more than 75 mm.

Camera IconFlash floods in Central Toowoomba, the region has been hit by severe storms. Photo: 7 Townsville / RACQ News. Credit: delivered

The weather agency said earlier that the rain had little impact on the dam and had arrived too late to save many farmers from a disastrous summer.

Heavy falls will continue today and tomorrow, with Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast beaches facing a potentially pounding from an impending cyclone of the Coral Sea.

Parts of the southeast have rained more in the last three weeks than last year, but the flood has hardly been recorded when it comes to replenishing dams drained by the drought.

While smaller dams are skipping, Wivenhoe – the largest in the region – had a capacity of 42.6 percent after an increase of only 0.1 percent.

Despite declines of more than 200 mm in some river basins, the combined dam levels in the southeast of the water network had risen less than 1 percent to 56.6 percent yesterday. That level is expected to change as the inflows arrive.

Rainfall of more than 100 mm across the region is expected to add just 1 percent to combined dam levels – two weeks of supply – in the coming days and Seqwater urges people to continue saving water.

Brisbane and Northern NSW were also hit with heavy rain showers last night, while the Scenic Rim, Southern Downs, Toowoomba and Lockyer Valley had storm warnings.

Roads were closed over the Southern Downs, with floods closing two streets in downtown Toowoomba. Floods also closed off parts of the Cunningham Highway between Warwick and Inglewood.

Camera icon Paul O’Sullivan registered a reported 61 mm in 25 minutes in Southwood, Toowoomba. Credit: delivered, Paul O’Sullivan

Darling Downs farmer Kim Bremner said that his 480 ha estate had received more rainfall in the past three weeks than last year.

“The total rainfall from January to December last year was 130 mm and we have had 170 mm in the last three weeks,” he said. “It was an outcome, because it was really bad for Christmas. Hardly any summer crops were planted on the Downs.”

But Mr. Bremner said the rain had arrived too late to save the summer crops.

Emma Arkinstall, 7, danced in the rain after her Christmas wish was granted.

Like many of her neighbors in Running Creek, near Rathdowney, she couldn’t wipe the smile off her face when the rain started.

Her family’s farm only received 200mm this year. Last year it only had 240 mm of rain. Emma’s father, Matthew Arkinstall, said the green landscape had slowly returned.

“At the end of February we should have made the total of last year,” he said.

The heaviest waterfalls have been on the shores of Gold and Sunshine, with Tin Can Bay nearly 400 mm in the last week. Coolangatta had more than 170 mm and Brisbane almost 190 mm.

A severe thunderstorm warning remained topical for the Capricornia, Wide Bay and Burnett and parts of Central Coast and Whitsundays, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast predicted districts.

Another warning was canceled for residents of the Ipswich, Scenic Rim, and Brisbane City Councils.

Heavy weather warnings for heavy rain and rapid flooding also remained topical at night for parts of the southeast coast, including Gold Coast, North Stradbroke Island, and the Gold Coast hinterland.

CURRENT RAIN TOTAL

Darling Downs

Athol Westbrook Creek – 145 mm

Wellcamp Airport – 129 mm

Oakey – 126 mm

Goomburra – 123 mm

Warwick – 104 mm

Toowoomba – 66 mm

southeast

Coolangatta – 180 mm

North Stradbroke Island – 87 mm

Brisbane – 21 mm

Ipswich – 76 mm

Tallebudgera – 52 mm

.