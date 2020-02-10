Fixed all problems with PTI: Pervaiz Elahi

Pervaiz Elahi, PMLQ chairman and spokesman for the Punjab assembly, announced after a meeting with the PTI team in Lahore that all government problems have been resolved. He added that his party was looking forward to working with the PTI government.

Speaking to the media, Elahi made it clear that there were small differences and misunderstandings that were blown out by the media. His words were supported by Pervaiz Khattak, who spoke like a mature, seasoned PTI man and assured the media that all political allies have small differences in what is part of politics and none of the allies, including MQM, are going anywhere.

The alliance between #PTI and #PMLQ continues as the issues have been resolved by mutual agreement: Defense Minister Pervez Khattak

– Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan), February 10, 2020

Elahi also said that they expect to see a new government committee soon – and that Prime Minister Khan has the power to appoint its members. This shows that today’s PTI team, consisting of Asad Umar, Pervaiz Khattak, CM Buzdar, Governor Sarwar and Shafqat Mehmood, was just a problem-solving team.

The day started with PTI’s own meeting where Asad Umar and Perviaz Khattak, along with CM Usman Buzdar, Governor Sarwar and Shafqat Mehmood, developed their own agenda before coming to the Pervaiz Elahi residence.

Establishment of a political solution between PMLQ and PTI

There has been an interesting build up to today’s political resolution. Leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) finally said on Sunday that they are now ready to talk to the new committee formed by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Pakistani television news reported on Sunday evening.

PMLQ had rejected repeated requests from the newly formed government committee for a meeting. Apparently the PMLQ leadership was satisfied with their discussions with Jehangir Khan Tareen, who led the previous committee. They believed that they were about to come to some conclusions when the committee was changed.

The new committee consisted of CM Punjab, Usman Buzdar, Governor Mohammad Sarwar and Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood. Today, however, Asad Umar and Pervaiz Khattak were part of the PTI team – however, Pervaiz Elahi’s comments have made it clear that this is not the final committee and such engagement needs to be reconstituted. Jehangir Khan Tareen is expected to be part of it.

It is well known that PMLQ wants to play a larger role in three districts of Punjab – including Gujarat, which is a historical power base of the Chaudhry Shujjaat family

According to sources, a meeting between the two parties was expected in a few days. However, some broadcasters had predicted that the meeting between the two sides would take place within this week.

How PMLQ Stand Was Softened?

The PMLQ leadership, as mentioned above, had refused attempts by the newly created government team to meet. This resistance developed when the federal government changed the former committee, consisting of Jehangir Khan Tareen and Perviaz Khattak. On February 3, Shafqat Mehmood, senior minister of higher education, met Pervaiz Elahi to create some softening.

This development occurred when details of the written contract between the federal government and PML-Q became known that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s ally in Punjab and the Federation should each be allocated two ministries.

Buzdar had also rejected some impressions, but more than one PMLQ leader was disappointed when Buzdar was accepted into the new committee

In accordance with this 2018 PTI / PMLQ agreement, PML-Q would also have been represented at the district level. You should also get representation in different district departments according to the signed power sharing formula. Other points are consultations between PTI and PML-Q on everyday matters and policy making. It is well known that PMLQ wants to play a larger role in three districts of Punjab – including Gujarat, which is a historical power base of the Chaudhry Shujjaat family.

PML-Q members’ empowerment to help finance development and solve public problems was also part of the agreement, but according to PMLQ, the PTI government has failed to deliver on its promises. PTI members are silent on such matters.

However, Pakistani Q Muslim Senator Kamil Ali Agha has made it clear in the media that PML-Q does not want another federal ministry. According to him, PTI was told. But there is no last word in politics.

Buzdar had also rejected some impressions, but more than one PMLQ leader was disappointed when Buzdar was accepted into the new committee

Agha believes that against Moonis Elahi, member of the PML-Q National Assembly (MNA), there is negative propaganda about the ministry and creating differences between the parties.

Moonis Elahi met PM Imran Khan on February 7th

On Friday, February 7, Gujrat’s high-ranking PML-Q leader and offspring of the Chaudhry family, Moonis Elahi, finally met Prime Minister Imran Khan to bridge the government gulf between the two allies. This was Mooni’s first official meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan – who is said to not particularly like Moonis Elahi. Since becoming a PTI partner after the August 2018 elections, the PMLQ leadership has been expecting a federal ministry for Moonis Ellahi, but this has not materialized. If this happens now, it remains to be seen.

The meeting took place after Moonis’ father, Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, a representative of the newly formed government committee tasked with holding talks with allied parties, said that they preferred to meet the prime minister directly rather than with to negotiate with his representatives.

Regarding Elahi’s meeting with Shafqat Mehmood, Moonis said Mahmood had assured his party that the decisions of the Tareen and Khattak committee would be implemented

Moonis had spoken to reporters after meeting Prime Minister Imran, saying that the first meeting with the latter was good.

“We spoke openly and everything the Prime Minister said was clear. After all of these events, I think things will be going well, ”he said, adding that he had informed Imran about the concerns of PML-Q and also assured him that they would help him amicably resolve the issues.

“It was unfair to set up a committee other than one that was already working on the issue,” Moonis had said, adding that some people who had been associated with the PML-Q in the past misled Imran Khan had led.

Moonis had rejected reports that his party wanted to overthrow CM Buzdar’s government. Buzdar had also rejected some impressions, but more than one PMLQ leader was disappointed when Buzdar was accepted into the new committee.

“However, some people want to make Imran Khan fail. We agreed with the PTI that our ministers have full authority, can make transfers and postings and that there is no interference in our ministries. Issues related to three districts were also settled, ”Moonis Elahi told the media.

Khattak PM Imran has reportedly shared Tareen’s reservations, and the latter had invited Tareen to a meeting at his Bani-Gala residence on Thursday February 6th.

Regarding Elahi’s meeting with Shafqat Mehmood, Moonis said Mahmood had assured his party that the decisions of the Tareen and Khattak committee would be implemented. He added that transfers and bookings were underway, but the issue of releasing development funds had not yet been resolved.

“We want this alliance to work, and we want to participate in the next elections together,” he denied that his father had an eye on the CM office.

Jehangir Tareen unhappy?

According to media reports, PTI chief Tareen was reportedly not pleased to have been ignored in Prime Minister Imran’s new dialogue committees.

At a meeting with Khattak on Wednesday, Tareen is said to have expressed reservations about some party leaders who gave the impression that he was responsible for the collapse of the negotiation process with the allied parties.

Khattak had reportedly forwarded Tareen’s reservations to Prime Minister Imran, who invited Tareen to a meeting at his Bani-Gala residence on Thursday February 6th. According to reports, Prime Minister Tareen should join the new dialogue committees to apply to appease him.

GVS News Desk with contributions from agencies and TV sources.