Five things we learned from the second round

Super rugby round two wrapped in the early morning of Sunday with the hurricanes against the Jaguares 26-23.

Jordie Barrett channeled Frans Steyn with a huge penalty from his own half to bring the hurricanes into play, and they snatched their first log points, but remained fourth at the New Zealand conference.

The Stormers are just ahead of the Sharks at the head of the South African conference after both teams won their first two games of the Super Rugby season. The defeat against Jaguares puts them three points ahead of the Lions at the SA conference. The senseless cops are down.

The chiefs took a large scalp and led the kiwi conference. Warren Gatland’s team prevailed against the Crusaders. The Blues returned from the defeat to the Chiefs to beat a below-average Waratah team and move up to second place.

But let’s look beyond the protocol to what we learned in week two of Super Rugby.

Fassi is a super rugby weekend special

The Supersport Xhosa comment team is just as excited about Sharks fullback Aphelele Fassi as the fans of the Durban-based franchise.

A springbok call is almost certain if it can keep its performance constant throughout the season. Fassi was calm under pressure and produced two brilliant moments that gave the Sharks a second win in a row.

The Lions must be better in the basics

The Lions prevailed against the Reds, but referee Jaco Peyper gave them great support and severely punished the guests with two yellow cards.

After a major defeat in Argentina, the Lions needed an answer. While they came up on the board in terms of log points, they have a lot of room for improvement.

Despite the presence of Dr. Jannie du Plessis fought the Lions throng against a pack of Reds they should have bullied.

The competition between the lions and the reds was a boring affair, and games like this are what worried people about the future of the tournament.

The Lions team consists of a number of players who can keep players from falling over

Don’t expect much from the SA derbies

The Stormers have won their encounter with the Bulls, which is really important to them, although they may feel they have missed an opportunity to build a logarithmic lead with a second bonus point.

The bulls were miserable in the “strike zone” and failed to try the sharks and then score in Newlands.

But as much as they failed, they were able to suppress most of the Stormers’ attempts to attack.

This game showed us that we cannot expect much from the SA derbies in terms of free flowing rugby, even when it comes to the better teams.

The Bulls’ Cornal Hendricks (c) will attack on February 8 at Newlands Rugby Stadium in Cape Town by Herschel Jantjies (l) and Jean-Luc du Plessis (r) the Stormers during the 2020 Super Rugby game between the Stormers and the Bulls taken 2020 © Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix

Cruden and Gatland make the chiefs dangerous

Aaron Cruden has been instrumental in his strong start to the season for the Chiefs, while Warren Gatland appears to have started to slowly apply his findings from Wales.

The chiefs turned out to be the mills of the New Zealand conference, and they exposed a raw crusader outfit.

Damian McKenzie’s momentum at the full-back could be perfectly combined with the reliability of Cruden. McKenzie returned after a long injury break and made a statement in conversation with the All Blacks.

Australian Super Rugby is located in one state

The saying goes that people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones, but while South African rugby is facing major challenges, it is difficult to see a lot of positives for Australian rugby in the first two weeks of Super Rugby.

The Sunwolves were second in the conference and had a reunion in week two. The rebels, Reds and Waratahs lost, and while the Brumbies won both their matches and the overall standings, they played their second match in front of less than 8,000 spectators.

Brumbies’ Joe Powell fights against Rebel Billy Meakes during the second round super rugby match between the Brumbies and the Rebels at GIO Stadium on February 7, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Tracey Nearmy / Getty Images)

Australian rivals in the southern hemisphere have had considerable success in recent years. The All Blacks remain the gold standard in world rugby, while South Africa enjoys the splendor of a third rugby world championship. The jaguares have made progress, even if the pumas have not.

In Australia, the sport’s popularity is declining due to competition for spectators from several other sports that are associated with a number of failures on the field.