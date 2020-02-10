Five advantages of playing video games regularly

By this time, when the video games were complete and mainstream, we had all heard the industry’s age-old criticism to the point of vomiting.

Regardless of whether you’ve heard anything else, it’s important to understand that playing regularly has unexpected, scientifically proven benefits.

Sehverbesserungen

The cultural concept of video games that have spoiled the eyes may need to be completely revised.

As it turns out, regular playing can benefit your eyesight, but not your health.

studies When comparing players and non-players, it is easier for players to identify and identify specific hues that are close to each other.

In addition, Game Mine notes That gamers are also one step ahead in terms of visual and spatial skills: They can navigate better and are better attuned to their depth perception.

Social skills

Another problem with playing is that it can isolate a person, weaken their social skills and make them worse for the time being to return to the real world.

studies I have shown that this is certainly not the case and that the world of gaming is able to provide players with improved social skills.

With the advent of online gambling, players can interact with other players and entire communities, using the training bikes to be in their own four walls, as well as online anonymity.

In addition, GameMine believes that players can even improve their leadership skills, as more than a few games require a player to form and lead a team, make important decisions and give orders.

Medical treatment

If you can believe it, video games have seen applications in medical treatments.

The interactive nature of the medium allows him to distract and distract fears and pains associated with the recovery from medical interventions, chronic illnesses and even trauma, with gaming patients paying less attention to the negative aspects of their condition.

Gambling has also proven to be a strong deterrent to addiction problems. They help people who want to finally stop doing something that can not only distract them, but also reinforce them positively and encourage them to succeed.

Mental training

Even if you already knew that video games could improve cognitive skills, the extent of this mental improvement is indeed impressive.

The right game can take the brain to new heights and improve aspects such as memorizing, concentration, hand-eye coordination, multitasking and reflexes.

All of this is centralized to increasing the production of gray matter in the brain, direct spiritual growth that you may not have experienced otherwise.

It’s no secret that the body needs mental training as much as physical, and games are the perfect way to do it.

Transferable skills

One of the main aspects of video games is the fact that players are regularly faced with situations where they have to use their problem-solving and decision-making skills.

They are given information, rules and systems, and it is up to them to process these elements in order to make informed decisions that lead to success.

The learning effort for a game is often underestimated, and the best part is that it has strong applications in the real world.

Players can expect to take the skills they have learned in games with them for the rest of their lives and find success in reality to complement their virtual achievements.

Finally, GameMine notes that video games are also a defense against the aging process.

By taking the time to sharpen the mental saw and improve real-world skills, you are all the better equipped to deal with the mental deterioration of aging, and your future self will be very grateful that you are Have taken time ready.

All in all, the advantages of playing regularly are obvious. Playing as a habit gives you a real leg, both mentally and in your daily routines.

Click here to learn more about GameMine

This article was published in collaboration with GameMine.