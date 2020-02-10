Firstcry Receives $ 296 Million From Softbank For Entry To The Unicorn Club

The most recent investment is the first tranche of the $ 400 million investment

The additional $ 100 million will be invested in January 2021

Firstcry’s valuation for this deal was $ 1.2 billion

Pune-based baby supplies marketplace Firstcry has received $ 296 million (INR 2120 million) in Series E funding from Japanese marquee investor Softbank Vision Fund.

According to the Department of Business Affairs (MCA), which accesses Inc42, SVF Frog, a subsidiary of Softbank on Cayman Island, has invested INR 2120 Cr (USD 296 million) in Brainbees Solutions Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Firstcry.

The most recent investment is the first tranche of the total $ 400 million committed by Softbank. The additional INR 703 Cr ($ 100 million) was reserved by Softbank to be invested on the second anniversary of the transaction in January 2021. As part of this transaction, Firstcry issued 7.31.66.665 Series E shares to SVF Frog at 381 INR per share with a nominal value of 5 INR.

According to a report by Entrackr, the transaction raised Firstcry’s valuation to $ 1.2 billion, which means the company is the youngest to join the Indian Unicorn Club. It should be noted that the estimated value is based on Firstcry’s forecasts and there is no new valuation report confirming the unicorn claims. Given the fact that the company was worth around $ 850 million in January 2019.

Last month, HighRadius, a SaaS company headquartered in Hyderabad and Houston, raised $ 125 million for Series B, which contributed to the company’s valuation rising above $ 1 billion and joining the Unicorn Club.

Firstcry was founded in 2010 by Supam Maheshwari and Amitava Saha and offers various categories of baby and children’s products, from clothing to school supplies. The company has expanded its user base to over 4 million and has a retail space of over 300 stores in 125 cities. It is claimed to offer 2 lakh baby and child products from 2,000 brands.

In financial year 2019, Firstcry reported sales of INR 535 cr. In the approval applications, the company stated that it expects sales of 2033 Cr INR for fiscal year 20.

SoftBank pledged $ 395.7 million (INR 2,824 million) to Firstcry last year. In January 2019, SoftBank invested $ 149.2 million (INR 1,064.9 million) in the company. The remaining $ 246.49 million (INR 1,759.2 billion) fund was retained for investment over the next two years at the time of mobilization.

Before this round of financing, the startup raised over $ 100 million from investors such as IDG Ventures India, SAIF, Valiant Capital, Ratan Tata, Vertex Venture and NEA. At the time the last funding started in October 17, FirstCry also acquired Mahindra’s BabyOye franchise for $ 54 million.

