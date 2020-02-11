First West Coast Chicken Festival in Perth

In what may be a carnivore’s dream, but every vegan’s worst nightmare, Perth is ready to host the first festival devoted exclusively to chicken.

The inaugural West Coast Chicken Festival is being held next month and promises to “pay tribute to everyone’s favorite meat”.

Held in The Camfield – Australia’s largest pub – there will be eight chicken suppliers, including Stables Rotisserie, Wingman and Mr Wee Zee Satay.

But one of the highlights of the day will undoubtedly be the food competitions.

Gamblers will be set against each other in two chicken-eating competitions on the day, which will challenge gamblers to give each chicken as much as they can in a specified time frame.

Various top secret AFL identities take up the Celebrity Hot Ones challenge – are interviewed and also burn their taste buds that devour spicy chicken.

Organizer Gopi Jeyarraj said that Western Australians seemed to love their chicken, despite the increase in veganism.

“We were surprised that nobody has ever done this on this scale before. There is clearly a high demand for chicken, it is the favorite meat of many people, including mine, “he said.

“We have had a few people complain about it on our Facebook page, but there is still a market for it and there are still many people who love their meat.”

The day is split into two events: a family-friendly festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with free admission for children up to 12 years of age and a festival for adults from 5 p.m. to midnight.

DJ entertainment is held during the festival.

The West Coast Chicken Festival will be held on March 21. Tickets can be purchased via westcoastchickenfestival.com.

