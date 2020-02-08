First Warcraft III: Reforged patch drops, focuses on bug fixes

Warcraft III: Reforged is there, but it has proven … disappointing, say. The game omits promised features advertised on the game’s website and removes fan-loved features from the regular Warcraft III client (which by the way can no longer be legally downloaded).

Blizzard issued a statement yesterday stating its intention to continue to follow the game, keep it updated and bring it closer to what players had anticipated for the remaster. To that end, Blizzard has already started to issue patches for the game, which the company has described in the forums and in the patch notes below.

Campaign

Players may no longer receive a “defeat” screen after loading a mission.

Audio levels for some dialogs have been adjusted.

The animations, triggers and cameras for some cut-scenes have been adjusted.

If you disconnect or log out, the storage folder is no longer changed.

Fixed a number of issues that blocked progress or gave no points to complete missions. Note from the developer: updating a map for this type of fixes invalidates earlier saves. This is similar to how repeats from earlier game client versions no longer work. Campaign progress is not lost.



Custom games

Multiboards are no longer allowed to crash custom games.

Participating in lobbies for the same card no longer makes duplicate versions of the card. Note from the developer: this also resolves broken connections from incorrect card names.



gameplay

The Classic mode view has been updated.

Fixed a problem with docking when building buildings or training units for the first time.

Fixed Ziggurat upgrade animation in Reforged mode.

Custom animations and portraits for multiple units and buildings.

Units that complete the training while out of the screen have voices.

Starting locations are again obscured by the fog of war.

Couple

Whispers now contain the name of the sender.

Regional audio and subtitle settings can now be adjusted independently in Battle .net before the game is started.

Non-Latin glyphs no longer overlap.

A tooltip now appears when you hover over the abbreviated text.

Chat keeps track of the latest messages.

Heroes on the screen with match results are now limited by boundaries.

All menus are now separated between the Classic and Reforged graphic settings. Note from the developer: we have implemented a temporary solution to better inform whether you are playing in Reforged or Classic mode by applying a sepia tone to the background images for Classic.



Do you play Warcraft III: Reforged? Let us know what your experience was in the responses so far.

