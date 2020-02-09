First US death as a deadly coronavirus death toll surpasses the SARS epidemic – Raw Story

The death toll from the new corona virus outbreak has risen to 803 in China on Sunday, according to official figures, overtaking the global toll for SARS.

With 81 more people dying in Hubei – the province at the center of the outbreak – the toll is now higher than the 774 killed worldwide due to severe acute respiratory syndrome in 2002-2003, according to figures released Sunday.

The latest data came after the World Health Organization said the figures “stabilized” – but warned that it was too early to make predictions about whether the virus would have peaked.

Nearly 37,000 people are now infected with the new corona virus in China, thought to have emerged last year in a market that sold wild animals in Hubei’s Wuhan capital before spreading across China.

The epidemic has prompted the government to close entire cities as anger increases in dealing with the crisis, especially after a whistleblower doctor fell victim to the virus.

A 60-year-old American diagnosed with the virus died in Wuhan on Thursday, according to the US embassy, ​​who gave no further details about the victim.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement to AFP that the victim was an American citizen of Chinese origin.

A Japanese man in his 60s with a suspected coronavirus infection also died in the hospital in Wuhan, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said, adding that it was “difficult” to confirm whether he had the disease.

The only fatalities outside the mainland were a Chinese man in the Philippines and a 39-year-old man in Hong Kong.

Figures “stabilize”

In Geneva, the World Health Organization said that the number of cases reported daily in China is “stabilizing”.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also warned of misinformation about the virus and said it made the work of health care personnel more difficult.

“We are not only fighting the virus, we are also fighting the trolls and conspiracy theorists who push wrong information and undermine the outbreak,” he said.

Fearing that the virus could cause an economic slowdown in China – the world’s largest oil importer and consumer – recommended a commission set up by the OPEC club of petroleum-producing countries to reduce oil production.

“The coronavirus epidemic has had a negative impact on economic activity, particularly in the transport sector, tourism and industry, particularly in China,” said Mohamed Arkab, president of the OPEC conference, in a statement.

Hong Kong quarantine

Hong Kong began by enforcing a two-week quarantine for everyone who arrived on mainland China on Saturday, threatening both fines and imprisonment.

Most people can be placed in quarantine at home or in hotels, but are confronted with phone calls and samples every day.

The financial hub has 25 confirmed cases with one patient who died earlier this week.

The virus has given new life to the memories of the SARS outbreak that killed 299 in the semi-autonomous city and saddled residents with deep distrust of Beijing authorities who initially concealed the outbreak.

In the past week, Hong Kong was hit by a wave of panic purchases with supermarket shelves that were often stripped of staple products such as toilet paper, hand sanitizer, rice and pasta.

Similar scenes were seen in Singapore on Saturday when shoppers cleared the shelves of the supermarket after the city-state, which had 33 confirmed, raised its warning level for the virus.

China has expanded its own measures, with cities far from Hubei telling residents that only one person per household can leave the house every two days to buy supplies.

On Saturday, Shanghai became the newest jurisdiction to order residents to wear masks in public places, and warned that those who do not cooperate will be treated “seriously” by law.

Anger over how the government handled the health emergency, broke out on social media after the death of a physician in Wuhan who silenced the police after raising the alarm in December about the emerging virus threat.

The government responded by sending its anti-grave body to Wuhan to start an investigation after the death of Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist who contracted the disease while treating a patient.

Cruise ship placed in quarantine

Other governments have hardened their defense, with several countries banning arrivals from China, while major airlines have suspended flights.

New cases have arisen abroad where five British nationals, including a child, tested positive for the virus after staying in the same ski chalet in France.

Asian cruise ships have become a point of attention.

Sixty-four people aboard the Diamond Princess off the Japanese coast have tested positive and the passengers of the ship have been asked to stay in their cabins to prevent new infections.