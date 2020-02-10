First ‘antebellum’ pictures do not alleviate the puzzle a bit

After Knives Out’s success, Lionsgate is going to be horrific this year, returning to its roots. It all starts with the mysterious Antebellum, a brand new horror film by the producers of Get Out and Us that will hit theaters on April 24, 2020,

Antebellum stars Janelle Monáe as a successful author Veronica Henley, who is in a terrible reality and has to uncover the riddle before it is too late.

The trailer didn’t tell us much, nor did it tell us the first stills, which brings horror to the past and present.

Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz The film was directed by stars Mark Richardson II, Eric Lange, Jack Huston, Kiersey Clemons, Tongayi Chirisa, Gabourey Sidibe, Rob Aramayo, Lily Cowles, and Jena Malone,