Fire-ravaged cities in Eastern Gippsland brace themselves for sudden floods, landslides

Eastern Gippsland cities recovering from the devastating forest fires are bracing themselves for extreme weather conditions with heavy rainfall that is expected to cause flash floods and landslides.

Parts of Victoria affected by devastating forest fires this summer may soon be flooded with floods.

Emergency warnings have been issued for cities in the far east of the state with heavy rainfall and potential landslides predicted.

Camera icon Various cities destroyed by fire are bracing themselves for heavy rain. Credit: News Corp. Australia, Alex Coppel

Heavy rainfall is predicted for East Victoria early on Monday with possible flooding in the catchment areas of the far east of Gippsland from the afternoon.

Heavy machinery has been set up and emergency response teams are on standby in Orbost and Genoa for possible floods, landslides and debris on roads.

Bureau Of Meteorology’s senior predictor, Keris Arndt, said heavy rainfall that hit the NSW coast was expected to hit Victoria on Monday.

“The really heavy stuff will be on the border, but some will slip into Victoria at night,” he said.

“The large waterfalls, more than 600 mm, are usually located to the east of Orbost in mountain areas.”

He said that areas affected by forest fires may be more susceptible to flooding.

“Wherever it is hit by fire, flooding can be a lot quicker and much more dangerous,” he said.

Arndt said there was also a flood watch for the Cann, Genoa and Snowy River basins.

The SES advised people to never walk, drive or drive through flood water or allow children to play in it and stay away from waterways and drains during and after heavy rainfall.

Emergency information is available at http://emergency.vic.gov.au or call the SES at 132 500.

.