Firdous cast shadows to Nawaz

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan While PML-N was reprimanded, reports of rattling spoons and forks in London’s restaurants reach Pakistan more often than reports of Nawaz Sharif’s “platelets”.

In a tweet referring to the former prime minister, SAPM said: “Nawaz Sharif traveled to London to make a statement about his chronic condition. However, he has not yet been hospitalized in London. His medical reports also have the status ofQatar letter“It is said that Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports can only be sent if he is hospitalized.”

Ms. Awan added that the game, whatever game Sharifs played with, whatever rules they used, would continue. “Send the menu cards of the London restaurants with the medical reports (from Nawaz Sharif) so that people (from Pakistan) can better assess the situation,” she said in a tweet.

Ms. Awan referred to the Sharif family’s viral imagery in a restaurant that had dinner while his sons defended the former prime minister, whom Nawaz doctors “Hawa-Khori” advised. Speculation began to fly in Pakistan when Sharif left the country for serious health reasons that could not be treated in Pakistan.

The government has still not received satisfactory reports on Nawaz’s health, even after Punjab’s Minister of Health, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, who contacted Nawaqz’s personal doctor and asked for reports.

In another tweet, Firdous Ashiq Awan warned the PML-N authorities that Hamza Shehbaz’s bail is not an acquittal. We (the PTI government) don’t let anyone shy away from facing the truth.

SAPM Awan referred to the bail granted to Hamza Shahbaz by the Lahore Supreme Court in the Ramzan Sugar Mills and in money laundering cases.

“Nobody is allowed to bleach the black (money). This nation is no longer fooled and the truth is meant to be revealed, ”added Firdous.

The Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Information and Broadcast cast shadows to Maryam Nawaz by targeting Ahsan Iqbal’s request to let Maryam Nawaz go abroad to join Nawaz Sharif. She informed Ahsan Iqbal about the equality of all citizens of Pakistan. Ms. Awan said that “Mr. Ahsan Iqbal, every prisoner in Pakistan’s prisons also has daughters. They ask us about discriminatory behavior (towards their fathers).

SAPM noted that “Laws cannot be run according to the whims of the powerful. The law is complied with at all costs. ”

Nawaz Sharif health status

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was released on bail from the Islamabad High Court for medical reasons for eight weeks (which ended in December). Mr. Sharif had served a prison sentence in the Al-Azizia judgment when he was bailed, and then went from Pakistan to London for medical treatment.

The government had asked the Sharif family to pay 7 billion rupees as a guarantee, which was rejected by the court and criticized by the opposition.

Several questions about Nawaz Sharif’s “critical” health conditions were raised when he was videotaped on the stairs that led to the interior of the aircraft and led him to London. Home Secretary Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah said: “There are discrepancies between former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports and the behavior he showed in his medical treatment when he left for London.

Many suspected a deal between Nawaz and the establishment that allowed him to travel to London. SAPM Awan warned the Sharif family against playing against the rules.

It remains to be seen whether the former prime minister will return to Pakistan since he and his “alleged” state of health do not yet appear to allow him to travel back.