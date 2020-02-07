Finally a Google Stadia competitor

Cloud gaming continues to grow worldwide, but there is still no cloud gaming solution in operation here in sunny South Africa.

Introducing GeForce Now

The GeForce Now service is designed to provide gamers with access to the latest games through their non-gaming Windows PCs, laptops, MacBooks and smartphones.

However, you need a good internet connection and live in the United States and Europe, preferably near one of Nvidia’s data centers.

The South Africans live in a world in which the power connection is not guaranteed. It is therefore not surprising that the forbidden fruits of cloud gaming remain out of our reach.

The most recent connection problems caused by damaged submarine cables are a reminder of the long journey our internet traffic has to travel each time we access a website hosted in Europe, Asia or America.

As long as game streaming companies see no financial benefit in setting up local servers, we are unlikely to offer cloud games online shortly.

GeForce Now in the next few years

Nvidia’s entry into the upcoming cloud gaming war is no surprise. Nvidia has been working on the service for years. The latest announcement has switched the service from Beta to Consumer Ready Service.

Google, Sony and Microsoft all use cloud gaming to different degrees. Microsoft is so confident in its Azure-hosted cloud gaming solution that Google and Amazon see it as a bigger challenger than Sony when it comes to game superiority.

Google in particular launched its Google Stadia service at the end of last year for a lukewarm reception.

What distinguishes Nvidia’s service to some extent is the fact that no attempt is made to sell user games. GeForce Now syncs with your existing Steam, Epic Games Store, Battle.net and Uplay and lets you play the games you already own.

Publishers are likely to prefer this model in the long term over the Netflix-like streaming models that Nvidia’s competitors use. Nvidia GeForce Now boss Phil Eisler adds:

“We charge 0% of their sales. We make it easy for them to say yes. But some (publishers) take a wait-and-see attitude.”

Games available on GeForce Now

The service currently offers a free trial and founder membership. At the Free level, users can enjoy a session for an hour before the player has to join a waiting list to become a member again.

The Founder level costs $ 5 (about R $ 75) and gives players priority server access, sessions up to six hours long, and ray tracing.

As at the start, there are hundreds of games that can be played on their platform. These include titles like Fortnite, DOTA 2, Overwatch, PUBG, Destiny 2 and Rainbow Six Siege.

However, there are some of the most popular Steam games that stand out for their absence. These include titles like Grand Theft Auto V, Monster Hunter World and Red Dead Redemption 2.

