FIEDMC is traveling Europe to attract foreign investment

Pakistan is currently an attractive investment destination for foreign investors. It is home to a diverse market with a variety of resources and export-oriented companies. This promises foreign companies to have success without any problems, especially in the modern Special Economic Zones (SEZ). It would also contribute more to Pakistan’s economy by attracting more foreign investment, which Pakistan urgently needs to exploit its economic potential.

A delegation of senior officials from the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) traveled to Europe on Saturday to promote bilateral trade and strengthen close cooperation by focusing on the investment sector.

The Pakistani market is largely unexplored and has enormous potential, which creates lucrative investment opportunities

At a press briefing before he left for Europe, FIEDMC chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the delegation would visit five different European countries, including Germany, Italy and the UK. This visit would span a ten-day period to invest in various FIEDMC projects, particularly the newly opened industrial city of Allama Iqbal (AIIC) – a prioritized special economic zone within the CPEC.

The delegation would have a personal interaction with several foreign directors, researchers and investors. Mian Kashif added, “The tour would allow investors to identify potential organizations to work with and develop successful regional economic strategies and support key regional companies.”

He believed that the economic and trade relationship between Pakistan and Europe had great potential and that the Pakistani business community needed to improve its competitiveness in the European market. “Pakistan attaches immense importance to its relations with European countries, particularly with Great Britain, Italy, France, Spain and Germany,” he said. “The Pakistani market is largely unexplored and has enormous potential, which creates lucrative investment opportunities.” In this case, an international trip would significantly increase Pakistan’s GDP.

The timely groundbreaking for AIIC in the first week of January 2020 brought a lot of institutional pedal work. While Mian Kashif highlighted the FIEDMC development projects and their potential on an earlier occasion, he stated that a sum of Rs. 357 billion (foreign and local investments) is expected to flow into various projects, indicating that investors are already fully confident have in the current system.

For the foreign company, such an investment can bring an immediate productivity boost, while our industries can learn the latest skills and practices that are valued worldwide

Around 15 to 20 Chinese companies have raised capital in Faisalabad Industrial City (M3) and four Chinese companies have already expressed interest in Allama Iqbal Industrial City. In addition, a total of 12 national and international companies have signed 100% agreements with the new Industrial City (AIIC). This industrial area, managed by the FIEDMC, currently has the largest accumulation of investment by the Chinese private sector in one place in Pakistan – an estimated $ 1.3 billion in investment from China-based companies.

Accordingly, the FIEDMC chair said that European countries are interested in investing in various economic sectors in Pakistan to take advantage of business opportunities in the country. In anticipation of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, many of these European companies are interested in investing in the infrastructure, energy, agriculture, defense and digital technology sectors.

A diverse selection of international investments will not only boost production in the CEPC special economic zones mentioned, but also accelerate further foreign direct investments in the country. The advantage of direct investment is that the industrialized countries can start to improve the opportunities of the emerging countries. In this way, Pakistan will be able to improve prosperity and improve employment opportunities for local residents, while investing companies can benefit from higher profits, developing relationships and greater market influence.

In addition, international trade will be easier to accomplish through increased foreign direct investment. This basically means that doing business with stakeholders overseas will allow import / export tariffs to be limited and ultimately eliminated, as a minimum stake in a foreign organization will improve long-term relationships. This gives the local company more control over the market while maintaining price competition.

On the other hand, international investors bring more than just money into an FDI relationship. They also bring in their personal experience and expertise in a particular industry, which will ultimately leave a mark on our workers. For the foreign company, such an investment can provide an immediate productivity boost, while our industries can learn the latest skills and practices that are valued worldwide.

According to Mian Kashif, projects such as FIEDMC’s industrial areas can boost the country’s exports by $ 1 to $ 1.5 billion a year in the short term, with a comprehensive and effectively designed strategy tailored specifically to Pakistan’s export deficits.

International resources can provide capital to fund local industries and improve existing industries, increase infrastructure and productivity, open up additional export opportunities, and bring new technologies and services to the Pakistani market. It can therefore be seen that the foreign investments targeted by the FIEDMC European Tour are a key factor in the improvement of the Pakistani economy.