Fedusa rejects R254 billion proposal

The Federation of South Africa’s unions said Monday it had rejected a proposal to write off the state energy utility Eskom’s debt of around R254 billion, and instead called for the company to be put on the bailout.

In January, the Congress of South African Unions – a key ally of the ruling African National Congress – recommended to the union that Eskom’s debt of around R 450 billion in a so-called “pro-worker” financing instrument in which the government is involved lower, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and development finance institutions.

Use of government funds such as “throwing money into a black hole”

FEDUSA announced at a meeting of its leadership on Monday to advise on the Eskom crisis, and other state-owned companies agreed that bailout proposals could not be advanced “at the expense of workers”.

“FEDUSA cannot support the idea of ​​continuously throwing money into a black hole because Eskom’s unsustainable debt has classified the company as insolvent,” it said.

“FEDUSA rejects the proposal to raid R254 billion in public investment corporation pension funds to save the utility.”

The association found that the pension fund for state employees whose money is managed by the PIC had already invested around R 85 billion in Eskom.

Fedusa calls for the economy to be saved

The government should issue fund raising bonds to relieve Eskom of its debt burden, FEDUSA said.

“However, a basic requirement for the above recommendation is to fundamentally restructure the utility’s business model, including rescuing businesses, to make it sustainable,” he added.

“From now on, FEDUSA will step up its request to rescue Eskom to ensure that an appropriate reversal strategy is pursued, such as that currently used by the (national airline) SAA.”

By the African News Agency (ANA), edited by Stella Mapenzauswa