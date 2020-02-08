Federer appreciates the up-and-coming South African tennis star Harris

World number three Roger Federer was impressed by second-placed South African men’s player Lloyd Harris when he was in the country for the match in Africa.

Federer prepared for the match by beating 22-year-old Harris, who played in his first ATP Tour final earlier this year in Adelaide.

Federer gives Harris tips for big things

Harris is still based in Cape Town, although he has established himself in the top 100 in the world, which means that he was going to help Federer get a grip on the provisional court that was set up this week.

A week ago, Harris met SA number one, Kevin Anderson, in Soweto. Anderson, who spent many weeks in the ATP’s top ten, is based in Florida, United States and has played university tennis in the United States.

“It was very nice that Lloyd came out, he’s a local hero here in Cape Town. I still love that he comes back and trains here. He hasn’t left this place yet because he’s far from all other tournaments. It’s not easy. “Federer said to Sport24.

Federer believes Harris could be a very good player on the ATP Tour if he continues his pace in the past few years.

Harris qualified for all four Grand Slams in 2019 when he faced Federer in the first round at Wimbledon and scared the 20-time slam winner by scoring the first goal.

“Number one, I think he’s a great guy, that’s always the key. He has a great character and a wonderful family,” added Federer.

“We had a good blow yesterday. I think a lot of his game, to be honest, I had a hard time with him at Wimbledon last year.

“He started very well and made the final in Adelaide from the qualifiers. Lloyd has a lot to offer and I think he is a great player for you in South Africa. “

Harris is now 85th in the world and plays with Anderson in the first ATP Cup team competition.

Game in Africa breaks records

Federer’s match in Africa against Rafael Nadal set the record for the highest number of visitors to a tennis match on Friday evening (February 7) with over 50,000 spectators.

“To have 51 954 people in a tennis match, I never thought I would be part of it. You don’t dream of that,” said Federer at the post-game press conference.