Federer and Nadal warm up for their tennis game in Cape Town [video]

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal hope to make history on Friday (February 7th) by attracting the most viewers to a tennis match at Federers Match in Africa charity event in Cape Town. They hope to raise more than $ 1 million (over 14 million rand) for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports early childhood education in six African countries and Switzerland.

Yes, the two will compete at Cape Town Stadium on February 7, 2020, and Trevor Noah and Bill Gates will be there for some fun.

Come out and support the Match In Africa tonight in Cape Town! Rafa Nadal You can watch it for free on Tennistv.com

A friendly warm up

Federer and Nadal had a slight warm-up on the Grand Parade in Cape Town before the event.

A clay court

Before the game started, Roger showed his fans the stadium with a short video that was published on his social media channels. He mocked Nadal’s ultimate skills on the clay court.

“Hi everyone. I’m in Cape Town. I just got to the tennis court or the football stadium. Have a look … great! And we have the orange color for Rafa so that he feels like sand. But it is hard! “said Federer.

Raf @rafaelnadal @trevornoah @thisisbillgates. Are you ready?

What to expect at Match in Africa:

entertainment

Zip Zap

Dare to dream with the Zip Zap Circus at the Match in Africa. Zip Zap Circus is a Cape Town-based social circus that uses circus arts as an effective tool for youth development and social change.

Ndlovu youth choir

They thrilled the world with America’s Got Talent. Now they are playing again at The Match in Africa at Cape Town Stadium.

Game in Africa

It is. About. Go downstairs! Let's go Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal & Bill Gates!

Where can you see the event?

The game and entertainment are broadcast on a number of channels around the world. In South Africa you can watch the game on DStv channel 201.

Also read: Siya Kolisi welcomed Roger Federer to a sponsor meeting in Cape Town and even played a little tennis against the tennis legend.