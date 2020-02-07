Fearless Lion Cathy Svarc makes her AFLW debut in round 1

This 28-year-old lion is not afraid of entering the unknown. From moving across the country to giving footy a crack, former competitive netball player Cathy Svarc will make her AFLW debut in round 1.

The 28-year-old is originally from Albury-Wodonga, but moved two years ago from Geelong to Brisbane for a “bit of a sea change”.

She had played competitive netball in Victoria, but decided to give Australian football a blast with the Wilston Grange Gorillas as a way to meet people and make new friends.

Two seasons ahead and the halfback flanker makes its AFLW debut for Brisbane when the Lions organize Adelaide at Wilston Grange’s Hickey Park.

Svarc was prepared by Brisbane with pick no. 16 in last year’s set-up and has impressed Brisbane’s coaching staff with its aerobic skills, athletics and disputed bars.

She joins Maria Moloney, Greta Bodey, Dakota Davidson, Lily Postlethwaite, Belle Dawes and Irish recruit Orla O’Dwyer as AFLW first gamers in Brisbane. The star Jessica Wuetschner from Brisbane is also named after overcoming the effects of lightning last month.

Svarc said her football trip had been a whirlwind and the best advice she had received prior to her debut was to support herself.

“When I started, I immediately thought it was great and I showed up at Wilston Grange two years ago. The coaches were super supportive right away, “she said.

“It went from strength to strength quite quickly, but it was a great ride, so I am pretty excited to be where I am in such a short time.

“It’s really exciting. I’m far from my family, so it’s nice to have a lot of support and to be in a familiar environment, to kick off my debut.

“I pushed myself as hard as possible (in the Lions pre-season). It was nice to challenge myself, but at a much higher level.

“The group was great to deal with. They are also very supportive, so I had a lot of fun on the road, as well as a lot of hard work.”

Svarc said that playing alongside Gorilla’s clubmate, 2018 AFLW All-Australian and 2018 Lions club champion Kate Lutkins in defense would make the transition to a higher level a little easier.

“Playing together with Luts was great. To learn from her and see how she plays the game, that is a great inspiration for me. She’s a gun, “she said.

AFLW – Round 1

Saturday 4.10 pm (Qld time)

Brisbane Lions against Adelaide Crows

Hickey Park, Brisbane

Ladbrokes: Crows $ 1.35, Lions $ 3.10

TV: Fox Footy

